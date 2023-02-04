As noted in the weekly newsletter of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, another bid is being made to level the playing field for broadcasts and other electronic coverage of high school sporting events.
State Rep. James Struzzi, R-Indiana, is being joined by Rep. Marla Brown, R-Lawrence County, in a co-sponsor memo seeking support for reintroduction of legislation that would allow visiting high school sports teams and their broadcasters the same rights as the home team in broadcasting, streaming and providing telegraphic play-by-play in athletic competitions.
The bill was introduced in the 2021-22 session of the General Assembly as House Bill 2074, a bill modeled after similar legislation in Oklahoma.
“Radio stations have served our communities for decades and have become a significant part of interscholastic athletic competitions in the school districts they serve,” Struzzi wrote in the memo seeking sponsors for HB 2074. “ As technology continues to improve, video streaming has rapidly become another way to support and watch high school sports with most students, parents, out-of-state family and fans tuning in.”
However, Struzzi went on, “some Pennsylvania high schools have signed ‘exclusive’ video streaming contracts, with many schools unknowingly shutting the door on local broadcasters who have been covering these school districts for many years, with out-of-state companies.”
The Indiana Republican said that results in fans being alienated and local broadcasters being cut out in a time when staying connected to their local communities is becoming more difficult.
HB 2074 did not get much traction in the last legislative session. It was referred to the House Education Committee on Nov. 10, 2021, but never received any action there.