State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, appears to have defeated Democratic challenger Brian Doyle, for a third term in the state House, according to unofficial figures received through the Pennsylvania Department of State.
As of 11:15 p.m., Struzzi had 18,133 votes, or 70.49 percent of those votes counted by that time in Indiana County’s 62nd Legislative District, to 7,591 votes or 29.51 percent for Doyle.
Struzzi outpolled Doyle on election day, 16,170 to 4,619, according to returns available at 11:15, while Doyle received more mail-in ballots, 2,972 to 1,963.
“I am extremely humbled by the support I have received from the people of Indiana County and the 62nd Legislative District, including the new areas that I represent, which include Saltsburg (borough) and Conemaugh, Young and Blacklick (townships),” Struzzi said while at home with family and friends Tuesday night watching results.
“I have worked very hard to represent out values and improve the quality of life for all of our residents,” Struzzi continued. “I thank everyone for their support.”
The 62nd District also covers the largest municipalities in Indiana County, White Township and Indiana Borough, as well as the townships of Armstrong, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Pine, Washington and West Wheatfield, and the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Clymer, Creekside, Homer City and Shelocta.
The Doyle campaign did not issue a statement late Tuesday.
Doyle, a senior majoring in history at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, is involved in IUP College Democrats as well as the Indiana County Young Democrats organization.
According to his biography on Doyle’s campaign website, “he became interested in politics because he saw it as an avenue to continue helping people.”
In the other legislative election in Indiana County, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, was unopposed for a second term in the 66th District, covering Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs, as well as all of Jefferson County.