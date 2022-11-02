Emily Teacher was named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for September.
She is a senior at ICTC in the Health Occupations Technology program and attends Indiana Area Senior High School. Emily is the daughter of Melissa Teacher, of Indiana, and Shaun Teacher, also of Indiana.
At ICTC, Emily has been a member as well as the secretary of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years. She has been a member of the HOSA club for the past three years. At school, Emily has been a member of NCEE, the Athena Club for the past four years, and she has been the organizer of the “Move Up Day” event for the past two years. She recently became a member of the Leadership Club and will help plan events and work toward school unification. Emily currently is employed at the Indiana Country Club. She is OSHA, CPR and first aid certified.
Upon graduation, Emily is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in health occupations technology to attend a two- or four-year school for nursing. Upon completion of college, Emily would like to work in a hospital or work as an emergency nurse for the armed forces.