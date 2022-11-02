Jenica Fleming was named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for October.
Jenica Fleming was named the Indiana County Technology Center’s Kiwanis Club Outstanding Student of the Month for October.
She is a senior at ICTC in the Graphics and Electronic Media program and attends Purchase Line High School.
Jenica is the daughter of Don and Tammy Fleming, of Commodore.
Jenica has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society for the past two years. She is a member of SkillsUSA, and is the class secretary for the graphics and electronic media program.
Jenica has been employed at the YMCA as part of the Cooperative Education program as a graphic design specialist. She is a member of the Purchase Line marching band, where she is the saxophone leader and the woodwind captain.
At Purchase Line she is also a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Quiz Bowl team. While at ICTC, Jenica earned her Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign certifications. Jenica is currently employed at Giant Eagle.
Upon graduation, Jenica is going to use the skills she has learned at ICTC in graphics and electronic media and attend college majoring in graphic design with the possibility of a minor in animation.
