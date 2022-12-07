A student at Indiana Area Junior High School is a winner in a statewide scholastic stock market challenge.
The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy, also known as Brighter Financial Futures and doing business as PennCFL, said seventh-grader Noah Kellar was a winner, working under the leadership of teacher Janice Brocious.
PennCFL said Noah finished in first place in the Indiana County competition, and first place in the Statewide Middle School Division.
Also, students at United Junior High School, under the leadership of instructor John Dunn, finished in second place for Indiana County and in the top 10 in the statewide competition.
PennCFL exists to prepare youngsters from kindergarten through 12th grade with financial management skills and an effort to eliminate a “minimum wage” mindset.
In Indiana County, PennCFL has S&T Bank and S&T Bancorp as a sponsor.