A financial technology company that touts itself as an online destination for consumer-focused information is advising that Social Security benefits last longer in some counties than in others.
Comparing Social Security income against the local cost of living, SmartAsset.com found that those benefits last longest in rural counties, including Wayne, Elk, Juniata, Sullivan and Armstrong, which ranked fifth on its list.
The financial tech firm found that the average annual Social Security payout was $19,833 in Armstrong County, which covered a cost of living reported to be $18,224.
Indiana County ranks 32nd in the state, with annual Social Security averaging out at $20,366, and the cost of living averaging out at $19,807.
Neither are anywhere near the county where a Social Security check gets the most bang for the buck.
Armstrong ranked 402nd in the nation, Indiana 1,049th in the nation, while the best place to live on the SmartAsset.com list of Pennsylvania counties is Wayne, which reported an annual average Social Security payout of $21,625, and an average cost of living of $19,485, which nationally put Wayne in 211th place.
The next five counties on SmartAsset’s Pennsylvania list are Lancaster, Adams, Northampton, Tioga and Westmoreland, the latter with an average Social Security payout of $21,294, an average cost of living of $19,734, and a ranking that is 10th in the Keystone State and 432nd in the nation.
Also nearby, Jefferson County is 23rd and 849th respectively, Clearfield 25th and 888th, and Clarion 50th and 1,585th.