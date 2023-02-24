KENWOOD — Penns Manor Education Association and Penns Manor Area School District said a teacher contract bargaining session is scheduled at 1 p.m. today.
"We got notice from the district that they are willing to talk with us," said Annie Briscoe, Indiana-based region advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the statewide teachers' union of which PMEA is a part.
"The district has been committed to meeting with PMEA regularly and bargaining in good faith," Penns Manor Area School Board Vice President and Negotiations Chairperson Jill Eckenrode said.
"We will continue to honor our commitment to this district and do all we can to resolve this matter," Eckenrode said this morning.
Briscoe said the two sides have been meeting formally and informally since January 2022. The teachers continued to work after an existing contract with the Penns Manor Area district expired at the end of June 2022.
The latest talks come three days after the PMEA announced that "they will exercise their right to strike beginning on Monday."
That Tuesday night announcement by the 68-member PMEA was capped with the local association stating its willingness "to continue meeting each day with the district to negotiate prior to (Monday) to avoid a strike and reach a settlement."
After being told of the union's intention to strike, Jill Eckenrode said the district was “open to productive talks anytime.”
PMEA's latest announcement came late Thursday night in a Facebook post that stated, "We look forward to entering that session in the spirit of collaboration to achieve our goal of reaching a fair contract and avoiding the strike altogether."
Eckenrode said it is the district's goal "to reach an agreement that is fair to the teachers, the district, and taxpayers."
PMEA, which caps its posts with the motto, "Educators Who Care," told residents of the Clymer-Cherryhill Township-Pine Township district, "we’d like to thank the community for your patience during these difficult times."