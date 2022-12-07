SALTSBURG — Borough Council unanimously approved a $728,360 budget for 2023 that holds the line on real estate taxes at 1.9 mills.
As passed at Monday's council meeting, the budget anticipates $732,745 in total revenue.
Council also passed an increase in sewage rates from $60 to $70 per month, a hike that first will be seen on bills come Feb. 1.
That increase is expected to bring in $40,000 more for sewage operations.
There was no discussion of either item, which had been authorized for advertising by council last month.
Council also approved borough Ordinance 293, implementing waivers on additional charges for property tax bills allowed under state Act 57 of 2022.
Similar actions have been taken by the Indiana County Commissioners and Indiana Area School District, among other entities. Under Act 57, a tax collector is required to waive late fees from new homeowners in what is the first tax year after the effective date of the act.
Topics for discussion Monday night included concerns raised by Jack Maguire, of Saltsburg Historical Society, about a house once owned by the grandparents of the late U.S. Rep. John Murtha, D-Johnstown.
Maguire said it is part of a parcel on which one also finds the Par Mar convenience store along Washington Street.
In June, Saltsburg borough officials said, attorneys for Par Mar told them that their client withdrew its application for locating a liquor license there. They've applied instead for a BP station and Par Mar convenience store along U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township.
Instead, Council President P.J. Hruska said at the time, “they are doing some refiguring” about what to do next with that convenience store.
Maguire said the house on that property is being allowed to deteriorate.
"The borough is being held hostage by a corporate interest that has willfully neglected a historic house with the long-term goal of demolishing the building," Maguire said.
"We do agree with Jack in that we'd like to see Superior Petroleum do something positive with that building," Hruska said Tuesday. Superior Petroleum is an earlier name for what is now Par Mar.
Also in Saltsburg, police Officer-in-Charge Don Isherwood provided a heads up on a borough Facebook page.
"A nice young lady was walking around on Sunday when she saw a suspicious person looking into vehicles and truck beds," Isherwood said. "She wanted to let everyone know so they can make sure all valuables are either locked down or placed out of sight."
Isherwood said the man is described as White, in his 50s, at least six-feet-tall, with a thin build.
"If you see anybody doing something suspicious, especially at this time of year, don't hesitate to call 911 and please keep your vehicles doors locked," Isherwood advised.
The council meeting came a day after what was termed a successful Light Up Night at Canal Park.
Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko said 230 youngsters saw Santa Claus during Sunday's event.