KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area teachers voted unanimously Monday afternoon to ratify a tentative four-year contract agreement reached last week with the district.
The contract with the Penns Manor Education Association will be retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022, and run through July 31, 2026.
According to a spokeswoman for PMEA and the Pennsylvania State Education Association, major provisions of the new contract include maintaining family healthcare coverage with teachers now paying 50 percent toward the deductible, decreasing what the district previously contributed.
In addition, the teachers agreed to an average annual wage increase of 2.86 percent over the life of the contract. PMEA said the teachers also agreed to reduce the early retirement incentive by $10,000, a move meant to lead to long-term savings for the district when more senior teachers retire.
PMEA/PSEA spokeswoman Annie Briscoe, region advocacy coordinator for the state teachers’ union, said another major takeaway from this new contract is the district’s agreement to increase the starting salary for new hires to $50,000.
She said this will improve the district’s standing for starting salaries from ninth to fifth in Indiana County.
The pact also must go to the district’s board of directors. There is no word on when the school board will vote on the agreement, though it could happen as a special meeting on April 5, when the board also holds its monthly committee meeting, or the following Wednesday, April 12, when the board holds its next regular voting meeting.
PMEA concluded its statement by saying the 68-member organization is proud of improvements made in the contract.
PMEA said it will help to not only retain the talented and dedicated teachers who already work at Penns Manor, but also increase the appeal of working in this district for new educators.
The association said its members share in the district’s goal for continued success of students, staff and the school district community in Clymer, Pine Township and Cherryhill Township.