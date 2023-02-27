KENWOOD — The first teacher strike of 2022-23 in Indiana County and vicinity is beginning this morning as the Penns Manor Area Education Association walks off the job at the elementary and secondary schools of the Penns Manor Area School District.
District officials said Saturday night that an impasse was reached in contract talks with the PMEA, talks that the district said had been held on 15 occasions over the past 12 months, including a session conducted for seven hours Friday, and another on Saturday, in the presence of a state mediator.
“The major stumbling blocks preventing an agreement between the parties is health care and the Early Retirement Incentive,” the district said in its statement to residents in Clymer, Cherryhill Township and Pine Township.
“Unfortunately, the district continued to push for steep cuts to healthcare plans and no agreement was reached,” PMEA said in a statement on behalf of its 68 members.
“The teachers will exercise their right to strike on Monday,” PMEA said in its statement. “The maximum duration of the strike will be determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.”
As a result, the district said, Penns Manor canceled classes starting today, and classes will remain canceled until the teachers return to work.
How long might that be? According to a memo posted by the district on its website on Wednesday, the day after the teachers’ union informed the district that it would go on strike, “The Penns Manor Area School District Administration is currently working with the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which is responsible to make a determination as to the maximum duration permissible under Commonwealth laws for the teachers to strike during the current 2022-2023 school year. Students are required to have a full school year completed by June 15, 2023.”
The district has announced that an informational meeting will be held today at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of Penns Manor Area Elementary School. The district is encouraging the public to attend.
In its statement, the district said, “PMEA presented the district a strike proposal and informed the district’s Negotiating Committee that, unless the proposal was accepted, they intend to strike beginning Monday.”
At the union’s request, the district said, each member of the Penns Manor Area board of directors “was personally contacted and presented the strike proposal for their acceptance or rejection.”
The district said board members unanimously rejected the proposal.
“The strike proposal presented by PMEA ... called for reducing the compensation for all supplemental positions in the district (coaches, club and team advisers, department chairs, etc.) by 25 percent and freezing those salaries for the term of the agreement,” the district said. “Of the 36 coaches currently employed by the district, only six of those positions are held by teachers. Of the remaining 47 supplemental positions, only five are held by individuals not in the (PMEA). The district feels that would be a huge loss for the residents in our district who do currently hold those positions, providing a great outlet for students.”
The teacher union said it has worked without a contract since the last multi-year agreement expired in July, and it hoped to have reached an agreement by now.
“Throughout negotiations up to this point, PMEA has compromised in areas to keep negotiations moving forward by increasing the amount teachers pay for health care and requiring educators to repay the district for tuition reimbursements if the teacher leaves the district within two years,” the association said in its Saturday night statement. “Maintaining benefits includes the ability to keep family healthcare, which teachers already contribute towards by paying part of the required annual deductible, and to keep early retirement incentive language in the contract, which the teachers agreed to significantly reduce in previous rounds of bargaining — resulting in long term savings for the district.”
The district said it experienced an increase of nearly 13 percent in health care costs, or $237,000 over the previous year, and anticipates an increase of more than 12 percent “in a few months ... which will result in an increase of $250,000.”
The district said it only would net $237,000 in new money if the school board goes ahead with a real estate tax increase for 2023-24 that would reach the maximum extent possible under the state’s Act 1, 6 percent or just under 0.923 mills to 16.29994 mills of the assessed value of such real property as provided by the Indiana County Board of Assessments.
That’s equal to $1.629994 per $100 of assessed valuation of taxable property.
“The insurance broker for the district estimates a cost to the district of $200,000 (to) $250,000 over the course of the next two years for health care,” according to the Penns Manor district’s statement.
PMEA said outstanding issues include the district’s push for carving spouses from our healthcare coverage.
“While their latest proposal would eliminate spouses who work in other school districts, it’s not something our teachers can accept as it diminishes our current benefits and could lead to further cuts,” the union said.
“It’s like a sucker punch to see the reductions in benefits the district is proposing, especially after our members have sacrificed so much through COVID to keep this school open to serve our students and our school district families,” said Annie Briscoe, the Pennsylvania State Education Association’s Indiana-based region advocacy coordinator. PMEA is an affiliate of PSEA.
“Our teachers took on additional work without additional pay and never blinked an eye to meet the increasing needs of our students, and the district’s proposal continues to underestimate our members’ worth,” Briscoe said.
The district maintained that its goal, as its chief negotiator, School Board Vice President Jill Eckenrode, said late this past week, was “to reach an agreement that is fair to the teachers, the district, and taxpayers.”
PMEA insisted, in statements to the press and on its Facebook page, that “we are not asking for unreasonable improvements to these issues,” and that its negotiators already had made compromises.
“We love this community, and we love this school,” PMEA said in concluding its statements online.
The district has said that students enrolled at Indiana County Technology Center and outside placements for class will continue to attend classes at those locations, with transportation for outside placements operating on a regular schedule.
The district said an ICTC bus will pick up and drop off students in four locations:
• Penns Manor HS parking lot, pickup time: 7:12 a.m./return time: 11:20 a.m.
• Heilwood First Street, pickup time 7:17 a.m./return time 11:14 a.m.
• Cherryhill Township Fire Hall parking lot, pickup time: 7:28 a.m./return time: 11:04 a.m.
• Clymer Fire Hall parking lot, pickup time: 7:34 a.m./return time: 10:51 a.m.
As for extracurricular activity, the district said it is “hopeful that all previously scheduled and planned athletics, programs and activities can carry on as scheduled in the best interest of the students,” adding that “the district will make its facilities available for said activities to be carried out.”