KENWOOD — Teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District will return to classes today, then vote Monday after school on a four-year agreement between the district and the Penns Manor Education Association.
The agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2022, when the last contract between the two parties expired, and would run through June 30, 2026.
Carl P. Beard, Altoona-based labor counsel for the district, first sent out news of the four-year agreement in an email shortly after noon Thursday. Superintendent Daren K. Johnston confirmed that news shortly after 1 p.m.
“Students, including Kindergarten, and all employees are to return to school on Friday,” the district posted on its website.
PMEA shared details with its 68 members, who are returning to the classroom after a nine-day strike in the district covering Clymer, Pine Township and Cherryhill Township.
“Penns Manor teachers are overwhelmed with gratitude for the parents and community members who have stood by them,” said Annie Briscoe, region advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which includes PMEA.
“As much sacrifice as our teachers have made over these last couple of weeks, our teachers recognize that parents, grandparents and students have had to sacrifice even more,” Briscoe went on. “Our teachers truly love this school district community and can’t wait to see their students back in their classrooms.”
The district expressed its thanks to “all students and parents for their patience and support over the past two weeks.”
On Facebook, PMEA also thanked the community for its patience and said it couldn’t have reached that agreement without “overwhelming support” from that community.
The district’s board of directors could wait for its next regular meeting on April 12 at 7 p.m. to vote on ratifying the agreement, or hold a special meeting before that.
The next scheduled gathering of board members will be for their monthly committee meeting on April 5 at 7 p.m.