Gov. Tom Wolf said $35.97 million has been approved through several Department of Community and Economic Development programs to promote community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses, and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood.
Three area community revitalization projects are among 58 approved in southwestern Pennsylvania and 213 approved across the commonwealth.
• In Indiana County, the new Technology & Entrepreneurship Center in downtown Indiana is getting $54,945 from DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program to help purchase large monitors and high-end graphics cards which will be used for software construction, including 3D modeling, 3D scanning, interactive media development, and digital media creation.
According to its application, “since the closing of the Robertshaw Business Incubator at (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), (TEC) is the only business incubator in Indiana County.”
TEC seeks to advance Web 2.0 and 3.0 technologies as well as 3D spaces and XR technologies.
CNB Bank of Clearfield is listed as a contributor.
Funding that remains after purchases are completed will support the activities of the project.
• Armstrong Habitat for Humanity in Kittanning is getting $300,000 through DCED’s Neighborhood Partnership Program to acquire building materials for the Wick City Neighborhood Revitalization, encompassing the area between Johnston and Oak avenues, Grant and Water streets, Lemmon Way and Reynolds Avenue.
According to Habitat’s proposal, “critical home repairs are often neglected, elderly residents are living on a fixed income and need assistance, and young families need help finding affordable, safe housing.”
It said Armstrong Habitat for Humanity aimed “to provide affordable housing, assist families with critical home repairs, and facilitate the construction and repair of community resources like parks, sidewalks and alleys.”
The proposal aims “to make the Wick City neighborhood ... a better place to live, work and play by turning blighted, vacant properties into affordable energy-efficient houses with long-term homeowners and repairing owner occupied houses with critical exterior repairs.”
Contributors listed for the project include First Commonwealth Bank, Nextier Bank, Northwest Bank and Snyder Associated Companies Inc.
• In Westmoreland County, Latrobe Community Revitalization Program is getting $112,500 in DCED Special Program Priorities funding for a pilot Low-Mod Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.
According to its proposal, the Latrobe program “seeks to stabilize targeted areas of concern to prevent at-risk ‘fair’ rated properties from getting worse. The program will focus on providing assistance to low-moderate income residents.”
LCRP also said it “plans to substantially rehabilitate five owner-occupied residential units,” and said “the program will commence with a detailed analysis to qualify participants based on income levels and the property deficiencies already observed during the (city’s) Blight Reduction Plan process.”
LCRP said it will work with project partners, including Robindale Energy Services Inc., “to research property deeds and initiate contact with the property owners. Site visits will be conducted with a certified contractor to confirm the specific scope of work. The proposed rehabilitation plans will be presented to the property owners to ensure the work would be welcomed and agreeable.”
Other components of this DCED effort include the Charitable Food Program and Enterprise Zone Program.
“Pennsylvania’s communities are the foundation of our economic success,” Wolf said. “(This DCED effort) encourages businesses to make impactful investments in worthy projects across the commonwealth, helping to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians. The rewards we can provide through tax credits in this important program advance and improve communities and ensure Pennsylvania remains the best place to live, work and play.”