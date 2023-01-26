Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is holding its first “Business After Hours” of 2023 today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Technology & Entrepreneurship Center, 665 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana.
TEC, which is hosting the event, recently received $54,945 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program to help purchase large monitors and high-end graphics cards for software construction, including 3-D modeling, 3-D scanning, interactive media development and digital media creation.
As it told DCED, since the closing of the Robertshaw Business Incubator at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, TEC is the only business incubator in the county.