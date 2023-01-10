The Indiana Area School District’s board of directors had a long list of personnel actions Monday night.
It approved a tenure contract for Keith Lee Manning, special education teacher, and Lindy Stossel, Ben Franklin nurse, effective at the end of January, as each has satisfactorily completed three years of teaching.
The board approved Rachel Horell as an extra pay/extra duty computer mediated instructor “at the appropriate rate on the compensation scale” as defined in the current collective bargaining agreement.
Separately, it approved Horrell as girls’ volleyball assistant coach at a salary of $2,323.
The board approved long-term substitute assignments for Magdalena Cassidy (Secondary English/English for Speakers of Other Languages, $250.41 per diem), Opal Thompson (Substitute Music, $250.41 per diem), Dylan Rinehart (Secondary Spanish, $267.28 per diem), and John Phillips (Secondary Special Education, $250.41 per diem).
The board also approved three requests for leaves of absence, and a series of resignations of professional personnel, all with regret, from:
• Mark Morrow (Eisenhower Elementary) effective the 30th teacher day of the 2023-2024 school year.
• Howard Murray (East Pike Elementary art teacher) and Faith Newman (junior high science teacher), both effective the last teacher day of the 2022-23 school year due to retirement.
• Manon Gill, computer technician, effective Wednesday.
• Mary Schmotzer, para educator, effective Dec. 21, 2022.
The board authorized the administration to post, advertise and interview for both Gill’s and Schmotzer’s positions.
The board approved a three-year student teaching agreement with Western Governors University, a private online university based in Millcreek, Utah.
Also Monday, the board adopted the Principles for Governance and Leadership established by the Pennsylvania School Board Association, an annual practice for a policy posted on the wall in the board’s meeting room.
It gave a first read for policies that implement those Principles for Governance and Leadership, and cover Interscholastic Athletics, Enrollment in District, Eligibility of Nonresident Students, Attendance, Graduation, Dress and Grooming, Suspension and Expulsion, Students Experiencing Homelessness, Foster Care and Other Educational Instability, and Transportation.
“Interscholastic Athletics” also will establish an NIL or “name, image, likeness” policy that would allow Indiana Area High School athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness, as now is allowed for college athletes.
On Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association or PIAA approved the policy, and district officials said there is an IAHS student seeking an NIL deal.
However, the PIAA policy has this restriction that is part of the first read for the interscholastic athletics policy to get a final vote from the Indiana Area school board next month:
“In engaging in NIL activities, students may not make any reference to PIAA or a PIAA member school (including the school and/or team name, nicknames, terms by which a school of team is commonly referred or identified, [or] logo) and may not wear school uniforms or school-identifying apparel or items.”
Or, Solicitor Ronald N. Repak summed it up, “you can’t promote the school. You can promote yourself.”
The board also approved a Comprehensive K-12 School Guidance Plan, and a student disciplinary agreement as presented for a student listed as No. 2223-3.
And it approved a contract with Indiana University of Pennsylvania to use the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for the 2023 Senior High Commencement.