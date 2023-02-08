WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Appalachian Regional Commission has issued a Request for Proposals for up to $65 million to be made available in its 2023 POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative.
ARC officials said POWER targets federal resources to bring economic diversification and new opportunities to Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.
In October, ARC and then-Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the Keystone State would get nearly $7 million for POWER funding to leverage entrepreneurship, workforce development, infrastructure, agriculture, and other projects to enhance job training and reemployment opportunities, create jobs in existing or new industries, and attract new sources of private investment in coal-impacted communities.
“Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities have been the backbone of our region’s workforce for generations, and it is critical that we provide opportunities for those who have been affected by the downturn of the coal industry,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “ARC looks forward to awarding the next round of POWER grants to projects across our region that will revitalize and reinvigorate Appalachia’s economy.”
The last round of such POWER grants, announced in October, included $1,375,961 for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission Tri-State Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative, which included Indiana, Armstrong, Westmoreland, Butler, Cambria, Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Somerset and Washington counties as well as 35 other counties in Ohio and West Virginia.
Also, there was a grant of $48,661 to ASSET Inc. of Pittsburgh for “Partnerships to Advance Learning in STEM Strategic Expansion Plan,” in Allegheny, Cambria, Indiana, Greene and Lawrence counties.
Successful POWER grant applications will demonstrate the ability to produce diverse economic development outcomes, including diversifying local and regional economic bases, creating stable employment opportunities in new or emerging industries, expanding workforce service and skills training, and attracting new sources of public and private investment.
“POWER grants help Appalachian communities prepare for the economy of tomorrow,” said ARC 2023 States’ Co-Chair Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky. “That not only looks like investing in job training, new markets and ecotourism, but also expanding on what is already working.”
Since POWER’s establishment in 2015, ARC officials said, the Appalachian commission has invested more than $368 million in 449 projects across 360 coal-impacted counties, helping to create or retain nearly 40,000 jobs and prepare more than 100,000 workers and students for new opportunities in entrepreneurship, broadband development, tourism, agriculture and food systems, and other growing industries.
Key dates for the FY 2023 POWER Initiative:
• Feb. 21: Pre-Application Workshop (Virtual)
• March 2: Northern Appalachia Pre-Application Workshop (Pittsburgh)
• March 8: POWER Letters of Intent due
• April 19: Final POWER Applications due
• Fall 2023: Awards announced
Additional information about POWER and the application process can be found on the www.arc.gov/POWER website.