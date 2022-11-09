U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, claimed victory over Democratic opponent Mike Molesevich in the 15th Congressional District after The Associated Press called the contest for him at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.
“I’m grateful to the voters of the 15th Congressional District, who have given me the privilege and honor of being their voice and vote in Washington,” Thompson said at an election night gathering in Lock Haven. “We have an incredible team of campaign volunteers and I have great staff in the district and Washington, who work tirelessly to help the constituents.”
In a phone call shortly after 11 p.m., Thompson said he was appreciative of all the voters in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all or part of 18 counties, including; Centre, Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren; and portions of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango.
Reapportionment chopped away much of Indiana County from the 15th District, leaving a sliver of South Mahoning Township as well as all of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning and West Mahoning townships, as well as the boroughs of Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg.
Still, Thompson recently said at a Republican gathering in White Township, he’s “still a team player for the whole county.”
“I am really humbled,” the incumbent said, pledging to continue to put the needs of families in the district “first and foremost.”
As of 11 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of State showed Thompson with 196,443 votes, 183,102 netted at the polls, 14,303 in mail-in ballots and 38 in provisional votes.
It showed Molesevich with 81,985 votes, 54,763 netted at the polls, 14,303 in mail-in ballots and 15 in provisional votes.
“My promise is to continue to fight for all Pennsylvanians and I will never stop working to address the many challenges facing our communities and this great country. We need to put a serious check against one-party control in Washington,” Thompson added.
Prior to serving in Congress, Thompson spent nearly 30 years in nonprofit health care as a rehabilitation therapist, therapy manager and licensed nursing home administrator. He has degrees from Penn State and Temple universities, and previously was a school board member in Bald Eagle Area district and chairman of the Centre County Republican Committee.
Molesevich was not conceding defeat, saying he’d wait for all the ballots to be counted.
Molesevich, a former borough mayor and council member in Union County who won the Democratic nomination in the spring primary with a write-in campaign, said he is happy with his campaign.
“It was positive,” Molesevich said. “It was honest and we had a lot of great help and volunteers. I spent a lot of time on the road, traveling to all 18 counties of the district. Getting to know the people and listening to their concerns and hearing what worries them.”
Molesevich, who offered the background of a current business owner and energy and environmental consultant, said the 15th Congressional District “deserves a representative who will truly represent them. Who will protect and serve the people, not a party. A representative who will uphold the oath of office and not vote to disenfranchise voters. We took our message to the people and now we will wait for the results, which may take a few days.”
Voters in most of Indiana County had just one choice for Congress, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, in the newly reformed 14th Congressional District. He was unopposed for a third term.
In Indiana County, a portion of South Mahoning Township is in the new 14th, as are all of Armstrong, Blacklick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, Conemaugh, East Wheatfield, Green, Pine, Rayne, Washington, West Wheatfield, White and Young townships, and the boroughs of Armagh, Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Clymer, Creekside, Ernest, Homer City, Indiana, Plumville, Saltsburg and Shelocta.
His district also covers all or part of Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.