U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, said his staff will host constituent office hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Kittanning constituent office of state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion.
Thompson’s office said his staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS and others.
No appointments are necessary. Residents of Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District, which locally includes all of Armstrong and Jefferson counties and northern areas in Indiana County, are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.
Thompson’s staff said arriving early is encouraged, as meetings take place on a first-come, first-served basis.
These office hours will regularly occur on the second Wednesday of every month.
One also can contact Thompson at his regular constituent offices in Bellefonte, (814) 353-0215, and Oil City, (814) 670-0432.