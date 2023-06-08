U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, said his staff will host constituent office hours on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kittanning.constituent office of state Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, 200 N. Jefferson St., Kittanning.
Thompson’s 15th District includes all of Armstrong, Clearfield and Jefferson counties, as well as a number of northern municipalities in Indiana County.
Staff will be available to meet with residents who need assistance from federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, and others.
No appointments are necessary. Residents of the 15th Congressional District are welcome to meet one-on-one with staff to discuss issues or concerns they may have with the federal government.
While constituent hours take place at various locations in the 15th District throughout the year, constituents are always able to contact Rep. Thompson’s offices in Bellefonte and Oil City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
