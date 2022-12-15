U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, will serve as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee in the 118th Congress.
Thompson was elected last week by the House Republican Steering Committee.
“I am honored to lead the Committee on Agriculture and build on the accomplishments of the past two years as Ranking Member,” he said after that selection. “The political landscape in Washington may be fractured, but as chairman, I will prioritize the needs of our producers and rural communities — the backbone of this country.”
The 15th District Congressman will be the first Agriculture Committee chairman from Pennsylvania in nearly 170 years.
“Agriculture is Pennsylvania’s No. 1 industry,” Thompson said in a newsletter to constituents. “I am proud to embrace this new leadership responsibility as the committee works to reauthorize the Farm Bill in 2023.”
Additionally, he told constituents, “it is a privilege to serve as the voice for all the hardworking farmers, ranchers, foresters, and families of rural America.”
Thompson’s committee extends as far southwest as Armstrong County, and also includes a handful of communities in northern Indiana County, after reapportionment moved most of that county into the 14th Congressional District of Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township.
“I was not happy when my footprint in Indiana County was reduced,” Thompson said at the Indiana County GOP’s fall dinner at the Indiana Country Club. “(But I’m) still a team player for the whole county.”
In his reaction to being chosen as a committee chairman, Thompson also promised to “keep our foot on the gas to deliver principled solutions, robust oversight, and a Farm Bill that is responsive to the needs of the country’s farmers, ranchers and foresters.”