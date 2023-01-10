At the Pennsylvania Farm Show Monday, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $1.5 million in awards to schools and agriculture education programs through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill 2022-23 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant Programs.
Nearly $1 million in Ag and Youth grants were awarded to youth organizations to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship, including three grants to Indiana County districts.
Penns Manor Area School District received $25,000 to purchase a tractor and equipment for its agriculture program; Marion Center Area School District received $21,581 toward expanding its agriculture building; and River Valley School District received $12,500 to cover a freight farm hydroponic shipping container.
In nearby areas, Lenape Technical School received $7,370 toward a hydroponics system.
Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School received $7,500 toward growing systems for a hydroponics growing operation.
Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living in Jefferson County received $7,500 for a youth workforce preparedness program.
Meanwhile, nearly $536,000 in Farm to School grants were awarded to improve access to healthy, local foods and increase agriculture education opportunities for children from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
The nearest recipient to this area was Queen of Angels Catholic School in North Huntingdon Township, which received $12,000 for a project that will use the Adventures in Agriculture Program to educate students in the importance of eating locally produced foods, teaching them how to prepare meals from fresh ingredients, connecting them to the local agricultural community, and combating food insecurity.