Gov. Tom Wolf signed 66 bills into law Thursday, while vetoing one.
Of those bills he signed, 33 (19 House bills, 13 Senate bills) had local sponsors or co-sponsors.
One was House Bill 2209, now known as Act 125 of 2022, authored by state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, which changes the definition of meeting a quorum for land bank board meetings to include virtual and physical attendees and make other land bank updates.
“This law will allow land bank boards to move into the 21st century for meetings,” Major said. “The pandemic has shown us that virtual meetings are an effective way to conduct business. Due to busy lives, boards like this sometimes have difficulty reaching a quorum. This update will allow board members to join in no matter where they are physically.”
Land banks are used by municipalities to facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties to productive use.
Act 125 allows for land bank boards to count both virtual and physical attendees for a quorum.
The new law also allows land banks to enter into partnerships, joint ventures and other collaborations for the conversion of blighted properties to housing for homeless individuals, and it exempts land bank transfers from state or local realty transfer tax.
“While this bill has a very narrow scope, it is an honor to have a piece of legislation become law in my first session as a legislator,” Major added. “I look forward to having the opportunity to tackle other issues in the future.”
Co-sponsors of Act 125 included state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney.
Major also co-sponsored four other bills, Smith seven.
Each were included among co-sponsors of House Bill 2398, now Act 130 of 2022, introduced by House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, whose district includes several Armstrong County municipalities on the Indiana County line.
It amends the Title 75, the state Vehicle Code, to stiffen penalties for stealing catalytic converters, with a range of categories ranging up to third-degree felony for stealing a converter valued at more than $1,000.
That could include a $1,200 catalytic converter stolen off a 2011 Ford F450 truck parked last month at the Indiana County Community Action Program at 1849 S. Sixth St., White Township.
The theft prompted state police at Troop A, Indiana, to urge all owners of larger vehicles to be on alert. Troopers said those involved in the ICCAP theft were experienced, as shown by “the location and cuts left behind on the exhaust system” of the truck.
Smith was a co-sponsor of House Bill 1988, now Act 121 of 2022, which would place campus police departments and campus police officers under the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, such as those locally at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Western University-Clarion, under the auspices of the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Officers’ Education Training and Commission for police certification, commission and training.
The principal sponsors were Oberlander, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and Rep. Clint Howlett, R-Tioga County, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Welfare.
Struzzi was a principal sponsor of three bills, including House Bill 1393, now Act 111 of 2022, which had more Democrats than Republicans among co-sponsors, and won unanimous support in the state House.
Act 111 would help prevent deadly overdoses by removing fentanyl test strips from the definition of “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
Struzzi said Act 111 was developed in cooperation with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“We are seeing individuals overdose now on drugs other than heroin and other opiates, as dealers are now adding fentanyl to cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana,” AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson said when the bill was introduced. “These very inexpensive strips are a tool for anyone using any illegal drugs, and the Drug and Alcohol Commission applauds Rep. Struzzi for his efforts to get this bill passed in Pennsylvania and save many lives in our area.”
Act 111 received special attention from state officials, including Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith and Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, who praised Gov. Tom Wolf for what they termed his continued commitment to address the overdose crisis.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 78 percent of the 5,343 overdose deaths statewide in 2021 involved fentanyl.
“The legalization of fentanyl test strips will undoubtedly help save the lives of Pennsylvanians by reducing drug overdoses,” said Johnson. “Many people take the deadly drug without knowing it. Now, they can use test strips to identify the presence of fentanyl, so they are not accidentally exposed to the drug.”
Smith and state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Johnstown, were among co-sponsors for Struzzi’s fentanyl bill.
The third legislation in which Struzzi was a major player, House Bill 2528, now Act 136 of 2022, amends Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in oil and gas well plugging oversight, further providing for allocation of funding, for establishment of an Oil and Gas Well Plugging Grant Program, for grants, for eligible wells, for qualified well plugger and for applications and review process; in development, further providing for well plugging funds and providing for well plugging contracts.
Oberlander and Smith were co-sponsors.
In all, Struzzi also was a co-sponsor of eight bills. Also locally, state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield, whose district includes the Hastings and Northern Cambria areas in Cambria County, was a co-sponsor of three bills.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, was a co-sponsor of nine bills Wolf signed, and principal sponsor of Senate Bill 1201, now known as Act 162, which is aimed at reducing the waiting time for Pennsylvanians to get refills of their prescription eye drops.
“When people self-administer eye drops, a certain amount goes unused due to spills or other factors,” Pittman said. “Currently in Pennsylvania, when a person runs out of their prescription eye drops prior to the expiration of the intended period of use and returns to their pharmacist seeking a refill, coverage may be denied. As a result, they are unable to refill their eye drops when needed. This causes people to either ration the remaining medication or go without.”
SB 1201 requires health insurance policies issued or renewed in Pennsylvania to provide coverage for prescription eye drop refills at 70 percent of the prescribed duration. Early refills shall be covered at 21 days for a 30-day supply, 42 days for a 60-day supply, and 63 days for a 90-day supply. The eye drops must be prescribed by a health care practitioner and be a covered benefit, and the number of refills may not exceed the number indicated on the original prescription.
As a result of this measure, Pittman said, Pennsylvania is joining 29 other states following guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure patients can refill their eye drops as soon as they need them refilled.
Sen. Cris Dush, R-Pine Creek Township, a former state House member in northern Indiana County, was a co-sponsor of three bills signed by Wolf.
Other bills signed by Wolf included Senate Bill 118, now Act 144 of 2022, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield Township, that adds sex traffickers to the Megan’s Law registry, and Senate Bill 153, now Act 145 of 2022, which amends the vehicle code to further provide for maximum gross weight of vehicles, introduced by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, whose district covers portions of Clearfield, Cambria and Bedford counties.
The measure Wolf vetoed, Senate Bill 736, was introduced by Langerholc.
“I am vetoing this legislation based on safety concerns,” the governor wrote. “This legislation adds passenger cars to the definition of farm vehicles, which would exempt them from registration, insurance and safety inspection requirements.”
He said the bill “would allow unregistered, uninsured and uninspected vehicles carrying up to 15 passengers to be used on highways up to 50 miles from the farm.”
There were nine co-sponsors of SB 736 including Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Pittsburgh, and Republican gubernatorial nominee and Sen. Douglas V. Mastriano, R-Franklin County.