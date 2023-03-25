A Pittsburgh chef with Indiana County ties has been honored as Chef of the Year by the Pittsburgh Chapter of the American Culinary Federation.
Gary Klinefelter, son-in-law of Dana P. and Kitty O’Hara Henry of Indiana, was honored Sunday at a gala at the Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh.
Since June 1, 2020, he has been corporate executive chef at Alla Famiglia, an Italian restaurant that has operated for more than two decades on the hilltop overlooking Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Klinefelter also has served as an executive chef at Gulf Stream Bath & Tennis Club in Delray Beach, Fla., and the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla., and also has experience in the kitchen dating to his being executive chef at Shannopin Country Club near Pittsburgh from 2004-09.