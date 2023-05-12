The Indiana County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation Wednesday noting National Travel & Tourism Week, which runs through Saturday.
“Travel is an economic powerhouse for every state and destination across the country,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith read, “with an economic output of $2.6 trillion in 2022, supporting 14.5 million American jobs.”
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said travel spending supports vibrant and safe communities in Indiana County and across the country “by generating $84 million in state and local tax revenue in 2022.”
It is a boost in turn to the state’s economy and workforce, Commissioner Sherene Hess said, “since, prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic, small businesses accounted for 60 percent of leisure and hospitality employment.”
The theme for this year’s campaign is “Travel Forward.”
“Our travel & tourism industry fuels our local economy,” said Laura Herrington, executive director of the Indiana County Tourism Bureau. “It’s part of our everyday life and includes outdoor recreation, local restaurants, accommodations, fairs and festivals, and vibrant walkable, shoppable towns. It’s our friends and community members in the travel and tourism industry who continue to demonstrate resiliency and hard work, creating the culture and quality of life we all enjoy. And, it’s the friendly, small-town charm that appeals and attracts visitors who also contribute to our local economy.”
Herrington quoted the 2023 Tourism Economics report which indicates a total of $148.8 million in visitor spending and 2,166 local jobs in the industry in Indiana County.
Additionally, she said, household taxes would be $802 higher without tourism-related spending.
ICTB is a partner in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, a public-private partnership dedicated to furthering the economic prosperity of communities in the county.
Other partners are the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corporation and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A scheduled bus tour today to Smicksburg in northern Indiana County will illustrate the impact of tourism, as those on the tour will learn about local history, shop at specialty stores and enjoy a lunch at Country Junction Restaurant in Smicksburg.
The bureau also pointed out the ongoing Youth Arts Celebration at the Indiana Mall through Sunday, an Indiana Arts Council showcase of talented young area artists.
It also touted a calendar of events found on the bureau’s visitindianacountypa.org website.
Travel & Tourism Week also comes amid ICTB’s observance of its 60th anniversary as the official tourism promotion agency for Indiana County.
“We are thankful for our many travel & tourism members that we’ve had through the years,” Herrington said. “We appreciate these partnerships and are excited to see what the future holds as we ‘Travel Forward.’”
