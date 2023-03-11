The Indiana County Tourist Bureau has released additional information about the third annual Keystone State Championships youth wrestling tournament, which will follow this weekend’s NCAA Division II regional basketball tournament into the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Bureau Executive Director Laura Herrington said the wrestlers and their families will arrive on Thursday, for a tournament to be held over three days from Friday through March 19.
“This multi-day event will contribute significantly to our local economy,” Herrington said.
The event will host more than 2,500 wrestlers, both boys and girls, from across the commonwealth, that have qualified to compete at the state level.
Wrestlers will range in age from 5 to 16 years old. They come to Indiana after placing first through sixth in a series of five regional tournaments across the state.
“The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex is an ideal venue for wrestling,” event organizer Heather Marcozzi said. “We encourage wrestling fans, and all local residents to come out and see the event.”
Tickets will be on sale for the general public at the KCAC during the event. The www.keystonestate champ.com/ website has more details.
Also Friday, details were released about another upcoming event at the KCAC.
The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations said the Pennsylvania Taxidermist Association’s 44th annual Pennsylvania State Taxidermy & Wildlife Art Competition and Outdoor Sportsman Show will be conducted on April 1.
The sportsman’s show will take place that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the taxidermy competition from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets will be available until 3 p.m. April 1, at $10 for adults 16 and older, and children younger than 16 being admitted for free.
Food trucks also will be on-site for both events.
The Indiana County CEO includes the tourist bureau, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Development Corporation, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana County board of commissioners.