Indiana County Tourist Bureau said more than 250 members of the Pennsylvania Taxidermist Association will gather at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township Wednesday through Sunday, to share their knowledge in their arts and to help others of like interests to better their skills in these forms of art.
Interested members will have the opportunity to compete for top titles and awards in their specialty fields and vendors will also display and sell their art supplies to the association members.
The public is invited from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to observe the taxidermy and wildlife art competition room and participate in voting for “People’s Choice” awards.
An “Outdoor Sportsman’s Show” also will be open to the public Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Indiana County Tourist Bureau is welcoming the association back to Indiana County for the second year in a row. Bureau officials said they look forward to hosting them for many years to come. The tourist bureau will host an information table during the event to encourage the members to explore Indiana County while visiting.
The Pennsylvania Taxidermist Association states that its mission is to promote and develop the art of taxidermy through education and promotion of high standards; to educate the general public in the art of taxidermy and conservation so as to propagate the sport of hunting and fishing and an appreciation of the outdoors, and to advise and assist its members and the general public on compliance with federal and state legislation relating to the art of taxidermy.
Association members travel from across the state and some vendors will come from across the country, with plans to stay in the Indiana area through the conclusion of the event on Sunday afternoon.
More details about the Pennsylvania Taxidermist Association are available at www.pataxidermist.org.
More details about upcoming events in Indiana County are available at www.visitindianacountypa.org/indiana-county-events/.