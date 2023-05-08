Indiana County Tourist Bureau said Friday that limited seating still was available for a Smicksburg-area bus tour Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The bureau calls it a Familiarization or FAM Bus Tour, highlighting the borough in northwestern Indiana County.
The tour begins and ends at Riziki Cafe at the Indiana County-Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The cost is $25 per person and includes lunch at Country Junction and a snack at Lone Oak Farm.
Advanced registration and non-refundable payment is required. For more details or to RSVP, call (724) 463-7505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.