The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 is alerting motorists to upcoming traffic pattern changes on Indian Springs Road in White Township.
Weather permitting, on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be switching the traffic pattern on Indian Springs Road between Oakland Avenue (state Route 286) and the Hampton Inn. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
The work will be weather dependent. PennDOT is urging motorists to be alert for slowed traffic in this area and possible delays.
The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. Route 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
PennDOT still expects to finish the project a year from now.