“Make A Lasting Impact.”
That’s how Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, vice president for university advancement, opened her report during Thursday’s gathering of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees.
The vice president for university advancement highlighted three pillars, Health and Wellness, Student Success and IUP Excellence.
Trustee University Advancement Committee Chair Jennifer Baker said more than $27.5 million has been raised toward those areas since January 2021.
“For nearly 150 years, IUP students have taken an educational journey that gives them confidence and experience, preparing them for a lifetime of opportunity,” the trustees were told by Osseiran-Hanna. “We help our students grow into confident citizens of the world so they can make their impact felt in their companies, their communities, and by the people around them. With an eye on the horizon, we work today to impact tomorrow and the next 150 years. Let’s create real impact together.”
That advice comes as the university approaches its 2025 sesquicentennial. It was bolstered by advice from historian Dr. Charles Cashdollar, a 1965 IUP graduate known for “The IUP Story: From Normal School to University,” which he wrote and his wife Donna designed.
“Don’t confuse the temporary with what has always been there,” Charles Cashdollar was quoted. “IUP always has been and continues to be known for its commitment to excellence, focus on students, and affordability.”
As included by Osseiran-Hanna in a program on “setting the course for the next 150” during the University Advancement Committee portion of the trustee gathering, health and wellness covered the university’s exploring the possible development of a school of osteopathic medicine, as well as “strengthening nursing and other allied health programs” and “enriching our partnerships with health-care and medical providers.”
The vice president for university advancement also stressed IUP’s plan to expand its ability to align graduates with a 13 percent anticipated growth in healthcare occupations by 2031, to help deal with an estimated shortfall of 20,000 nurses expected in Pennsylvania by 2026.
A course also is set for student success, Osseiran-Hanna said, through inspiring purposeful lives and careers, expanding real-world experiences in and out of the classroom, developing future leaders, innovators and collaborators, and advancing research across all disciplines.
One discipline is cybersecurity.
“Our work in cybersecurity continues to draw national attention,” President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll said in his report to the trustees. “In September, we received the largest grant in our university’s history — $11 million — from the Department of Defense for a project that enhances cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in partnership with Pennsylvania community colleges.”
IUP also received almost $1 million more in grants from the National Center for Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity and the National Security Agency for other programming.
“IUP Excellence” covered the categories of increasing affordability and value, ensuring that IUP is welcoming and accessible to all, and capitalizing on new technologies and breakthroughs.
To help hammer home the point about being welcome and accessible, Osseiran-Hanna pointed out that 27 percent of IUP students are from minority groups and 403 students hail from outside the United States.
The focus covered past, present and future during the University Advancement portion of the trustee gathering. Assistant Vice President for Alumni and Constituent Engagement, Jenn Dunsmore, spotlighted more than 12 engagement events with more than 2,450 attendees and the 100-Year Celebration of “The Legend,” the IUP Marching Band, which had the largest alumni affinity reunion in IUP history, including a showcase during Homecoming Weekend of the band’s signature song, “Amazing Grace.”
Also, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is employing two volunteer “regional alumni ambassadors” that will hold one event per quarter to engage alumni about strategic priorities in Johnstown, Indiana, Alexandria, Washington, D.C., New York City, Tampa, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Latrobe.
During the Academic Affairs Committee’s portion of the day-long trustee session, Dr. Tammy Manko, director of the Career and Professional Development Center, reported that career-related ventures included 1,348 appointments and 435 mock interviews, a review of 1,171 resumes or cover letters, delivery of 120 presentations, and the conducting of three etiquette dinners, during 2021-22.
Manko also said the center reached more than 7,500 students and alumni and engaged with nearly 3,800 employers, and is on track to increase its engagement and reach for the 2022-23 academic year.
The trustees also approved certifying resolutions for university financial support of the IUP Alumni Association, Foundation for IUP, IUP Research Institute, Residential Revival Indiana and the Student Cooperative Association Inc.
They approved resolutions commending the IUP Men’s Golf Team for winning the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship, IUP golfer Guillermo Salazar for winning individual medalist honors at the PSAC event, IUP women’s tennis student-athlete Karolin Kirchtag for winning the PSAC singles championship, and the IUP football team for a season capped with the Crimson Hawks winning its fifth PSAC championship.
Also Thursday, Student Trustee Maura King said the deadline was being extended for applications for her successor, until Feb. 20.
King, an early childhood-special education major with a minor in middle level mathematics who will graduate this spring, was approved as a student trustee in the spring of 2021, succeeding Abigaelle Vertil when she graduated.
King, a member of the Cook Honors College at IUP, is the daughter of Steve King and Petula King and a graduate of Karns City High School. Her brother, Caleb King, also was a student trustee, from 2017 until his graduation from IUP in 2019.
Applications can be found on the iup.edu website.