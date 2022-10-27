Two Indiana County high school students have been named to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-23.
Anna Layden, a junior at Purchase Line Junior-Senior High School, and Via Krimin, a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School, are among 35 named from schools in 20 counties.
PennDOT is joining Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful for this new-to-Pennsylvania program that seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
The program, being administered by KPB, was recommended in the commonwealth’s litter action plan as announced a year ago by Gov. Tom Wolf. Students applied to the program and were chosen through a competitive application process.
The students have committed to eight months of service as an ambassador while representing and upholding the mission and values of KPB. From October through May 2023, they will also develop civic leadership skills and experience to champion and advocate for clean and beautiful communities across Pennsylvania.
Other ambassadors named from nearby areas include Jensen Westrick, a senior at Central Cambria High School, and Maddie Ostinowsky, a senior at Bishop Carroll High School.