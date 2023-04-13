Because the three Indiana County commissioners all are seeking re-election, a different panel of county officials will serve during the coming year as the county’s Board of Elections.
At a 14-minute meeting Wednesday afternoon, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco was chosen to chair a board that also includes Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force and county Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr.
Bianco, Force and Overman approved a polling place change for Cherry Tree Borough, moving the voting booths there from the Presbyterian Church to the borough office at 71 South Main Street.
County Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said the church no longer can accommodate an election facility, and the borough stepped up to offer its municipal building as a replacement.
Also on hand for Wednesday’s meeting were Director of Voter Registration Deb Streams and Elections Coordinator Wilson Ragen, as well as county Solicitor Matthew T. Budash.
Maryai, Streams and Ragen will serve as the Official Return Board, which will convene at 8:30 a.m. May 19 in the Election Office in the basement of the courthouse for computation and canvassing of votes cast in the May 16 primary election.
Ragen issued a reminder that the deadline is approaching to register to vote in that primary. The last day to register is May 1, and one can register at the election office, at some other government agencies, by mail or online at vote.pa.gov.
One also can obtain an absentee/mail-in ballot either at the election office or at the vote.pa.gov website.
Also announced at Wednesday’s meeting:
• Voted ballots must be received at the Election Office no later than 8 p.m. May 16. Ballots may be returned to the Voter Registration Office through the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off in person at the courthouse.
A drop box is available in the courthouse lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, until 8 p.m. on May 16.
• The Indiana County Board of Elections will conduct a test run of the ES&S DS100 Precinct tabulating equipment and DS450 Central County tabulating equipment on May 12 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room on the second floor of the courthouse.
• The Board of Elections will convene at 7 a.m. on May 16 in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room for the pre-canvassing of mail-in and absentee ballots for the May 16 primary election.
The canvassing will continue until all ballots are counted.
• The Board of Elections will convene at 11 a.m. on May 18 to review absentee and/or mail-in ballots set aside for the May 16 election, and to examine provisional ballot envelopes of electors who cast such ballots on May 16.
• The Board of Elections will continue at 9 a.m. on May 24 to canvass military ballots received by 4 p.m. on May 23 for the May 16 primary election.