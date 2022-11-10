Indiana County election officials said there was a 66.77 percent turnout to the polls, in the form of mail-in ballots as well as those going to the polls Tuesday.
County officials said there were 32,930 ballots cast from 49,316 registered voters.
Those officials also reported that 6,610 applications were issued, and returned, for absentee and mail-in ballots, and 6,610 ballots were sent out to those applicants, but the total returned to the Indiana County Court House by 8 p.m. Tuesday was only 6,191.
During a campaign visit to the Kovalchick Convention and Visitors Bureau, the eventual winner of the contest for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, said he received more votes in the May Democratic primary than Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz did in his primary, “in this red county.”
It was 3,844 for Fetterman, the top Democratic draw in the primary, to 3,537 for Oz, who ran second in a seven-way Republican field.
While Fetterman won statewide Tuesday, in Indiana County this time around it was Oz with 20,745, Fetterman 11,192, according to complete but unofficial results from Indiana County Voting and Elections.
While Attorney General Josh Shapiro easily defeated state Sen. Douglas V. Mastriano statewide for governor, in Indiana County Republican nominee Mastriano received 19,158 votes to 13,004 for Democrat Shapiro.
None of the third-party candidates in either statewide race received more than 400 votes in Indiana County.
For most Indiana County residents, U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, was the only name on the ballot for Congress, in a 14th District remapped to cover the southern two-thirds of the county.
In Indiana County, Reschenthaler received 22,559 votes, while write-ins totaled 1,369.
In the 15th District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard township, easily defeated Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich from Union County. In Indiana County, it was Thompson 2,587, Molesevich 550, with eight write-ins reported.
Indiana County lost two of what had been four state House seats, as reapportionment moved Saltsburg and three southern townships from Armstrong and Westmoreland-based districts into the 62nd Legislative District covering the southern two thirds of the county.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, received 18,136 votes to 7,592 for Democrat Brian Doyle, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The other state House district in Indiana County, the 66th, is shared with all of Jefferson County. State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, was unopposed and received 5,962 votes in Indiana County, while 131 wrote in other names.