Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) dropped again in April, from final figures of 5.0 percent in February and 4.5 percent in March, to 4.2 percent in April, according to preliminary figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 1,900 in April 2022 to 1,500 in April 2023.
The number of those employed is up from 33,600 in final figures for February to 33,800 in final figures for March, and to 34,100 in preliminary figures for April 2023, but it still is down from 34,400 in April 2022.
All that is compared to January rates of 3.4 percent nationally and 4.1 percent statewide.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,500 in March 2022 and 36,300 in April 2022 to 35,600 in April 2023.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA rose by 400 to 29,100 in April.
Jobs again were essentially unchanged over the month in the nine published supersectors of the local area. Over the year jobs in mining, logging and construction were down by 500 while the other supersectors remained essentially unchanged from April 2022.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong County fell from a final figure of 4.4 percent in March to a preliminary figure of 3.8 percent in April. Clearfield was down from 4.7 percent to 4.2 percent; Westmoreland was down slightly, from 3.5 to 3.4 percent, but that was after a drop from 4.4 percent in February; Cambria dropped from 5.0 percent to 4.8 percent; and Jefferson, which was at 4.7 percent in February, dropped to 3.8 percent in March and 3.7 percent in April.
According to DLI’s figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County is in a 46th place tie with Clearfield, Beaver, Clarion, Clinton, Greene, Lawrence, Somerset and Wayne counties.
Also in the neighborhood, Westmoreland County is in a 17th place tie with Franklin and Fulton counties; Jefferson County is in a 25th place tie with Bedford, Columbia, Crawford and Wyoming counties; Armstrong County moved up to a 32nd place tie with Berks, Blair, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Mercer, Mifflin and Warren counties; Clearfield County is in a 49th place tie with Clinton County; and Cambria County is in a 61st place tie with Fayette and Pike counties.
Cameron has moved into last place among the 67 counties at 6.2 percent, while Chester is alone at the top at 2.6 percent.
