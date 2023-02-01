Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were up in December from 4.7 percent in October and November to 4.8 percent in Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area), according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
All that is compared to December rates of 3.5 percent nationally (down from 3.6 percent in November), and 3.9 percent statewide (the lowest rate in state records dating back to 1976).
As for nearby counties, the jobless rate was down in Armstrong from 4.6 percent to 4.5 percent, in Cambria from 5.0 percent to 4.9 percent, and in Clearfield from 4.9 percent to 4.7 percent; and held steady in Westmoreland at 4.0 percent and Jefferson at 4.2 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) dropped by 100 to 29,000 in December.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,000 in December 2021 to 1,700 in October, November and December 2022, while the number of those employed is up from 34,200 in December 2021 to 34,500 in December 2022.
The total Indiana labor force was up from 36,200 in December 2021 to 36,300 in December 2022.
Jobs in all nine published supersectors were again essentially unchanged between November and December, DLI said.
Over the year, leisure and hospitality jobs were up by 300, and trade, transportation and utilities up by 200.
Government jobs and those in mining, logging and construction jobs each dropped by 200 over the past 12 months.
According to DLI’s preliminary December figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County dropped from 50th place to a 52nd place tie with Lawrence, Venango and Warren counties.
Armstrong County stayed in 43rd place, tied with Bedford, Mercer, Schuylkill, Somerset and Wayne counties.
Westmoreland County dropped from 25th place to a 28th place tie with Berks County.
Jefferson County remained in a 31st place tie, now with Clinton, Mifflin, Sullivan and Wyoming counties.
And Cambria County slipped from 55th to 56th place.
Forest and Cameron counties are tied for last place among the 67 counties at 5.7 percent, while Adams County now is on top at 2.8 percent, after Chester County slipped from 2.7 percent to 2.9 percent and a second-place tie with Montour County.