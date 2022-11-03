The unemployment roller-coaster headed down in September for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County), according to preliminary figures released this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
After rising to 5.4 percent in August, DLI said, the seasonally-adjusted rate dropped to 4.5 percent in September.
All that is compared to September rates of 4.1 percent statewide (a slight increase from August) and 3.5 percent nationally (a slight decrease).
Declines were reported in unemployment rates in all area counties, ranging from a drop from 5.9 percent to 4.3 percent in Armstrong County to an almost steady 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent in the Johnstown Metropolitan Statistical Area (Cambria County).
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,600 in August 2021 to 2,000 in August 2022, but the number of those employed is also down, from 34,300 a year ago to 34,200 in August of this year.
The total Indiana labor force was 36,600 in September 2021 and in September 2022.
DLI said total number of non-farm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA was up 2,000 to 29,600 in September, and jobs in all of the nine published super-sectors also were essentially unchanged over the month, though total government jobs had a seasonal increase of 1,400 at the start of a new academic year.
In other neighboring counties, the seasonally adjusted rate for Clearfield County dropped from 5.6 percent to 4.8 percent, Jefferson County dropped from 4.7 percent to 4.0 percent, and Westmoreland County was down from 4.6 percent to 3.9 percent.
According to DLI, according to preliminary September figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County returned from last month’s 49th place tie to a 45th place tie with Mercer County; Westmoreland County edged up from 28th place to 25th place, again in a tie with Washington County; Cambria County dropped from 48th place to 64th place; Armstrong County rose from 63rd place to 36th place, tied with Berks, Blair, Clarion, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties; and Clearfield County went from 55th place to a 52nd place tie with Beaver County.
Among counties with the highest unemployment rates, Forest remained in last place.
The counties with the lowest unemployment did a shuffle once again according to preliminary August figures, though Chester County remained in first place as its rate dropped from 2.9 percent to 2.5 percent.