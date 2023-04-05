Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area) rose from 4.8 percent to 5.2 percent in February, according to figures issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 1,900 in February 2022 to 1,800 in February 2023.
The number of those employed is down to 33,500, compared to 34,100 in February 2022.
All that is compared to January rates of 3.6 percent nationally and 4.4 percent statewide.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 35,900 in February 2022 to 35,400 in February 2023.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA rose by 1,100 to 28,600 in February.
Jobs in two of the nine published supersectors had seasonal increases over the month, led by government (plus 900). The rest of the figures were flat.
Over the year jobs in three of the supersectors declined since February 2022. The largest decrease was seen in mining, logging and construction which again was down by 500.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong was up from a final figure of 4.6 percent in January 2023 to 5.0 percent in February 2023; Clearfield was up from 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent; Westmoreland edged up from 4.3 to 4.4 percent; and Cambria and Jefferson each remained steady at 4.8 percent.
According to DLI’s figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana moved into a 51st place tie with Philadelphia and Warren counties; Westmoreland moved into a 26th place tie with Bedford, Columbia, Juniata and Washington counties; Cambria and Jefferson counties slipped into a 38th place tie with Crawford, Lackawanna and Mercer counties; and Clearfield County fell into a 49th place tie with Somerset County.
Forest had more unemployment and now is in the cellar at 67th place among the 67 counties, while Adams remained on top despite an increase in jobless from 2.8 percent to 2.9 percent.