Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.