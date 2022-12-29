Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were unchanged in November in Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area), according to preliminary figures released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
After rising to 5.4 percent in August, and falling to 4.5 percent in September, the rate in October was 4.7 percent, and it stayed that way in November.
All that is compared to November rates of 3.7 percent nationally (also the same as October), and 4.0 percent statewide (down slightly from October -— and the lowest rate in state records dating back to 1976).
As for nearby counties, the jobless rate was down in Armstrong from 4.9 percent to 4.6 percent and in Cambria from 5.1 percent to 5.0 percent; up in Westmoreland from 3.9 percent to 4.0 percent and in Clearfield from 4.8 percent to 4.9 percent, and remained the same in Jefferson at 4.2 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) dropped by 200 to 29,100 in November.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,200 in November 2021 to 1,700 in November 2022, while the number of those employed is down from 34,300 in November 2021 to 34,200 in November 2022.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,700 in November 2021 to 36,100 in November 2022.
Jobs in all nine published supersectors where essentially unchanged between October and November, DLI said.
Over the year, government jobs declined by 300, while mining, logging and construction jobs dropped by 200.
Leisure and hospitality added 200 since November 2021.
According to DLI’s preliminary October figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County dropped from a 49th place tie to a 50th place tie with Erie, Greene and Somerset counties.
Westmoreland County rose from 27th place (in final figures, it was in a 26th place tie in preliminary October figures) to a 25th place tie with Blair and Washington counties; Jefferson County moved from a 32nd place tie to a 31st place tie with Mifflin and Warren counties; Armstrong County rose from a 58th place tie to one for 43rd place with Bedford, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Tioga, Venango and Wayne counties; and Clearfield County, which in preliminary figures for October ranked 52nd, dropped in final figures to 53rd then in preliminary November figures to 54th place.
Forest County remained in last place, with its unemployment down from 6.7 percent to 5.9 percent, while Chester County remained on top, despite a rise in unemployment from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent.