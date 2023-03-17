Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were unchanged at 4.8 percent in January, according to figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for Indiana County (the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area).
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,000 in December 2021 and 2,200 in January 2022 to 1,700 in January 2023 — the same figure given for October, November and December 2022.
The number of those employed is back down to 34,000, after rising from 34,200 in December 2021 and 34,300 in January 2022 to 34,500 in December 2022.
The figures normally come out at the end of the following month, but, according to DLI Communications Director Erin James, there’s a revision process that happens each year that delays release of the January numbers until mid-March.
All that is compared to January rates of 3.4 percent nationally and 4.3 percent statewide, as released a week ago by DLI.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,400 in January 2022 to 35,800 in January 2023.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA dropped by 1,800 to 27,500 in January.
Jobs in six of the nine published supersectors had seasonal declines over the month led by government (minus-800).
The rest were flat. Over the year jobs in three of the supersectors declined since January 2022. The largest decrease
was seen in mining, logging and construction which was down by 500.
In nearby counties, the rate for Armstrong was up from 4.5 percent in December 2022 to 4.7 percent in January 2023, while Cambria was down from 4.9 percent to 4.8 percent, Clearfield was unchanged at 4.7 percent, and increases were reported from 4.0 percent to 4.2 percent in Westmoreland and 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent in Jefferson.
According to DLI’s figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana went up from 52nd place to what is now a tie for 43rd place with Jefferson (formerly in 31st place), Cambria (formerly in 56th place) and Greene counties.
Westmoreland rose from 28th place to a 23rd place tie with Northampton, while Armstrong rose from 43rd place to a tie for 39th place with Clearfield (formerly in 50th place), Crawford and Wayne counties.
In the basement, Forest and Cameron counties both had more unemployment, with Cameron remaining in 66th place at 6.2 percent and Forest slipping into the bottom among the 67 counties at 6.4 percent.
Adams County remains atop the list of counties at 2.8 percent, with Lancaster also remaining at 3 percent but moving into second place ahead of Centre, Chester and Lebanon counties.