Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were on the upswing in October in Indiana County, according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
After rising to 5.4 percent in August, and falling to 4.5 percent in September, the rate in October was 4.7 percent.
All that is compared to October rates of 3.7 percent nationally (also on the upswing), and 4.1 percent statewide (about the same as in September — but reported to be the lowest rate in state records dating back to 1976).
As for nearby counties, the jobless rate was up in Armstrong from 4.3 percent to 4.9 percent, and in Jefferson from 4.0 percent to 4.2 percent; down in Cambria from 5.2 percent to 5.1 percent; and remained the same in Westmoreland at 3.9 percent, and Clearfield at 4.8 percent.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) were essentially unchanged at 29,300 in October.
The number of unemployed as seasonally adjusted in Indiana County is down from 2,600 in October 2021 to 1,700 in October 2022, but the number of those employed is up from 34,100 in October 2021 to 34,700 in October 2022.
The total Indiana labor force was down from 36,700 in October 2021 to 36,400 in October 2022.
Jobs in all nine published supersectors where essentially unchanged between September and October, DLI said.
Over the year, mining, logging and construction jobs and government jobs each declined by 200. Trade, transportation and utilities picked up 200, as did leisure and hospitality, since October 2021.
According to DLI’s preliminary October figures among the 67 Pennsylvania counties, Indiana County dropped from 45th place to a 49th place tie with Erie and Greene counties.
Westmoreland County slipped from 25th place to a 26th place tie with Bedford, Mifflin and Washington counties; Jefferson County moved from 26th place to a 32nd place tie with Berks, Blair, Carbon, Crawford, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties; Armstrong County dropped from 36th place to a 58th place tie with Lawrence, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties; and Clearfield County remained in 52nd place, tied with Beaver, Huntingdon, McKean, Potter and Somerset counties.
Forest County remained in last place, with its unemployment up from 6.2 percent to 6.7 percent, while Chester County remained on top, with no change in its 2.5 percent unemployment rate.