Despite the theft of funds raised for their trip, some music students in the United School District will get to go to Florida after all.
A week after United officials told parents and students that a planned March 30 field trip to Disney World would not happen as scheduled, a joint trip is being planned alongside members of the Penns Manor Area High School band.
“We had space on our second bus that we offered to their senior or upperclass members that had lost out on that trip,” PMAHS Band Director Paul Rode said. “We are visiting Disney (World) and Universal (Studios) but we are performing at Universal.”
In a statement issued by United School District, it was noted that, because the funds for United’s trip, raised by the students, families and community over the last four long years, have gone missing, it forced the band, school board and district administration to cancel the trip as initially planned.
“Reservations were cancelled and the performance opportunities were forfeited,” United officials said. “It was a heart-wrenching decision, one made even more so as the victims were our students, our hard-working, committed students.”
However, Rode became aware of the situation and got in touch with his counterpart at United, Luke Hamilton.
“We talked with our administrations, it was presented in the school boards, and everyone thought it was a good idea and a great opportunity,” Rode said. “So we presented it to our students this week and there appears to be tremendous support from students parents and community.”
At Penns Manor, high school Principal Michelle Dolges said, “The board was supportive and welcomed the opportunity to include United.”
It will be a merged band going from the two Indiana County high schools to Florida. Rode said there already were 52 students going, but hopes the number can be upped to 85 with the additional students from United.
“We’d have to teach multiple days to have a lesson so impactful as what Penns Manor is doing right now,” acting United Superintendent Dr. Charles J. Koren said. “It is unique and it is going to be a great experience. It takes quite a level of cooperation, and there’s trust. It is a feel-good story.”
Some won’t be able to go from younger classes at United.
“We are moving forward to formalize on sending our ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grade marching band students,” United officials said. “The United School Board, administration and some additional donors worked hard to ensure the four grades can pay for the extracurricular trip.”
Helping to rework plans is Penns Manor’s touring agent, Nevin Saylor of Choice Music Tours in Pittsburgh.
“He’s the one that is making a lot of the behind-the-scenes details happen,” Rode said.
If Saylor is a familiar name locally, it’s with good reason. He’s one of 14 family members, spanning nine decades, who participated in the Indiana Normal School, Indiana State Teachers College, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania music department.
“IUP music is literally woven into my fabric,” Saylor said in September 2021, when he was named interim director of “The Legend,” the IUP Marching Band. He held that position through the 2021-22 academic year and was succeeded this past summer by Dr. Zach Cheever.
Amid the good that has come out of this situation is one matter still unresolved: It has been a week since members of the state police Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit began investigating the theft of funds from the marching band boosters organization for students of United School District.
Since then, the investigation continues with additional details to be released as appropriate, state police said, so as not to compromise the investigation.
“Depending on the outcome of the investigation,” United officials said, “the district would, of course, use all means, including insurance claims, to recover any missing money. These recovery efforts will be banked so those younger classes can again plan on this traditional event cycle of every few years.”
State police said anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit at (724) 357-1960.
“In this era of polarization and division around us there may be no better lesson about the actual good which is achieved by cooperation, trust, support and caring. We thank both school boards, especially the Penns Manor board, The Penns Manor Music Boosters, the band directors, the communities, the parents who have shuffled schedules and the teachers who rearrange lessons,” United’s statement concluded. “Most of all we thank the students, our future, who are learning that you can compete, can have differences but can achieve the most wonderful solutions when you work together. As the commercial says, ‘What are we going to do next? The band veterans are going to Disney World!’”