A lot of positions will be up for write-in votes on May 16 in Indiana County.
Meanwhile, however, petitions for four candidates in the United School District are being challenged.
March 7 was the last day to circulate and file nomination petitions. Tuesday was the last day to file objections to those petitions.
United petitions challenged
The contest for two four-year seats in Region 1 is not affected. Incumbents Dan L. Henning and Hunter Overdorff have cross-filed for those positions.
Contests for a four-year seat in Region 2 and two four-year seats in Region 3 are another matter.
In Region 2, Daniel Cramer-Nagle and Wayne A. Waugh each cross-filed to fill a vacancy, but Cramer-Nagle alleged that Waugh did not have enough valid signatures on his Republican petition.
In Region 3, incumbents James J. Fry and Aaron Conway each cross-filed in bids for re-election, while Denny J. Blanar filed as a Republican.
Denny Blanar and Cheryl Blanar each filed challenges to Fry’s candidacy, with Mr. Blanar saying Fry did not file a statement of financial interest as required for the Democratic nod and Mrs. Blanar saying Fry did not file such a statement as required for the Republican nod.
Cheryl Blanar also filed a challenge to Conway, saying he failed to get enough valid signatures on his GOP petition, while Conway filed a challenge alleging that Denny Blanar did not get enough valid signatures on his GOP petition.
Contests for county offices
Four candidates have filed for three four-year seats as Indiana County auditor, Republicans Bonni S. Dunlap of Blairsville and Eric Miller of Clymer, and Democrats Samuel Bigham and Barbara Barker, both of Indiana.
Voters choose two nominees in the respective party primaries and then choose three of the four nominees in November, for both auditor and county commissioner.
For county commissioner, Republican incumbents Robin A. Gorman of Homer City and Mike Keith of Clymer are unopposed, but Democratic incumbent Sherene Hess of Indiana is joined on the Democratic ballot by Justin Reese of Indiana and Aaron Lehman of Homer City.
Republican incumbents are on the ballot for district attorney (Bob Manzi), prothonotary and clerk of courts (Randy Degenkolb) and sheriff (Robert E. Fyock), but no Democrats filed for any of those offices.
For the Magisterial District 40-2-01 judgeship of retiring jurist Guy Haberl in Indiana Borough and part of White Township, Tony Sottile, AnnMarie Everett and Meghan M. Foulk each cross-filed for Republican and Democratic voters.
In District 40-3-01, Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is unopposed on both party ballots.
Indiana Borough contests
Three four-year seats will be filled, two in the borough’s new West Ward No. 1, one in the new East Ward No. 2, which replaces Indiana’s former four-ward lineup, while the number of councilors eventually will decrease from 12 to eight.
In the new West Ward No. 1, incumbents Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and Council Vice President Kaycee Newell are running for Democratic nominations, while interim Councilwoman Jessica Frick will seek a full term in the Republican primary, running alongside newcomer Christopher Sevajian.
In the new East Ward No. 2, James McQuown is making a comeback bid, running for the Democratic nomination, but doing so against incumbent Council President Peter Broad.
Jason Beatty, who ran a write-in campaign for council in old Ward 1 two years ago, is unopposed for the Republican nomination in new Ward 2.
Across the White Township line, no Democrats are running. Republican Kathleen Honacki is the only candidate for a six-year term as auditor, while for two six-year seats on the board of supervisors Tim Vislosky is challenging incumbents George Lenz and A.E. Gene Gemmell.
Indiana Area School Board
Five seats are up for grabs, and 13 candidates have filed for them, all but one cross-filing in both party primaries.
Judith A. Holliday filed only as a Democrat. She previously was a candidate for White Township supervisor.
Cross-filers include Board President Walter A. Schroth and fellow incumbents Terry Kerr and Tamie R. Blank, as well as former School Director Doug Steve, Republican County Committeewoman Sally M. McCombie, and Quintina Thomas, JohnAllen Snyder, Patrick Schneider, Amanda Anderson, Krista Layne Sevajian, Chris Adams and Bailey Nace.
Elsewhere in the district, no candidates filed for Shelocta Borough Council, while in Armstrong Township Democrat Mary C. Rich filed for a two-year job as auditor while Republican R. Rodger George is running for a six-year seat as supervisor.
Other Indiana County schools
Penns Manor Area and River Valley offer the most wide-open primaries.
Penns Manor has multiple cross-filed choices in all three of its regions.
In Clymer, Region 1, incumbents Debora A. Tate and John Hardesty Sr. are challenged by Jack A. Smicklo Jr., in bids for two four-year terms.
In Cherryhill Township, Region 2, incumbents Jody Rainey and Wendy Williams are challenged by Erick Skultety and Sabrina Cramer, again in bids for two four-year terms.
In Pine Township, Region 3, incumbent Board Vice President Jill A. Eckenrode is challenged in both party primaries by Chad Kuzemchak, while Christopher R. Cameron is running only as a Republican, for one four-year term.
Nine candidates are cross-filed for five seats in River Valley.
In Region 1, Connie Constantino, Luke E. Faust and Sarah Rittenour vie for two four-year terms.
In Region 2, Anthony Tim Canzano, Amie DePrimio, Mary Whitfield and Sofija Stevens also vie for two four-year terms.
In Region 3, Beverly Kusma Caranese and Tawnya Satler vie for one four-year term.
Marion Center has two contests, with Christy Young, Ron Fulton and Eric Hankinson cross-filed for two four-year terms in Region 2, and William C. McMillen and Travis R. Monroe cross-filed and Wyatt E. Farmery running only as a Republican, for one four-year seat in Region 3.
In Region 1, Gregg Sacco and Victoria Dicken cross-filed for two four-year seats.
In Harmony’s Indiana County Region 1, William M. Boring is cross-filed for one four-year term.
On Homer-Center’s at-large ballot, Christa Pontani Palmer, Gerald R. Bertig, Daniel R. Fabin and E’milie Aires are all cross-filed for five four-year terms.
In Purchase Line, Pam Gardner, Raymond T. Kauffman, Scott A. Beer, Sandra L. Fyock and Jeffrey S. Mountain cross-filed for five four-year terms.
Lots of write-ins
No one filed for any offices in Armagh, Creekside, Glen Campbell, Pine Township, Plumville, and Smicksburg.
In Banks Township, Heather Elbel filed for a six-year term as auditor in the Republican primary.
In Blacklick Township, Frank Maudie filed for a six-year term as supervisor in the Democratic primary, while for auditor Democrat Therese A. Wainwright filed for a six-year term while Republican Rebecca A. Meyer filed for a four-year term.
In Blairsville for borough council, Republican John Bertolino filed in the Third Ward while Democrats David G. Janusek and Albert J. Dettorre filed respectively in the First and Second wards.
In Brush Valley Township, Democrat Doris Anna Anderson filed for a six-year term as auditor while Republican David B. Overdorff filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In Buffington Township, Republican Michael Dill is unopposed for a six-year term as supervisor, while Republicans Lauren J. Sombronski and Jill L. Sherba are seeking a two-year job as township tax collector.
In Burrell Township, Republicans Misty Carnahan (six-year term as auditor), Daniel R. Shacreaw (six-year term as supervisor) and Samuel R. Hilty (four-year term as supervisor) are unopposed in their respective primaries, while Republicans Laura Hutcheson and Ganene R. Smith will square off for a two-year term as tax collector.
In Canoe Township, Republicans Elmer M. Williard and Glenn Mack each filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In Center Township, Republicans James Bence and Evan Bertig each filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In Clymer for three four-year terms on borough council, Democrats John A. Buterbaugh and Kirby Griffin and Republican Brietta J. St. Clair filed.
In Conemaugh Township, Democrat Lester Pierce filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In Ernest, Republicans Daniel E. Fleming and Frank Carrozza filed for three four-year seats on council, while Republican Mark A. Barris filed for a two-year council term.
In Grant Township’s Republican primary, Carol Ryen filed for a six-year term as auditor and Ronald Jarvie filed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In Green Township, Republicans Michael P. Wilson Sr. and Eric D. Freeman are squaring off for a six-year term as supervisor while Deborah K. Ferringer is unopposed for a six-year term as auditor.
In Homer City, Republican Brad Black is the lone candidate as three four-year council seats are up for grabs.
In East Mahoning Township, Republicans Rich Leydic Jr. and Andy Adamson seek a lone six-year seat on the board of supervisors while Sharon Burns is unopposed on the GOP ballot for a six-year term as auditor.
In North Mahoning Township, it’s all-GOP, with Keith R. Knox for a six-year term as supervisor, Mary Lynn Lemmon for a six-year term as auditor and Debra A. Brauer for a four-year term as auditor.
In South Mahoning Township, for a six-year term as supervisor, Republicans Todd Monoskey and Robert S. DeHaven square off.
In West Mahoning Township, three Republicans are running, Amy E. Bresnock for a six-year term as auditor, Richard Wells for a six-year term as supervisor, and Kenneth Lightner for a four-year term as supervisor.
in Marion Center, no one is running for a two-year job as mayor, while for four four-year seats on council there are three Republicans, Jerry V. Snyder, Gary Rowe and Gary Hood.
In Rayne Township, Republican Wendi Strittmatter seeks a six-year term as supervisor, while for auditor it’s Republicans Ashley Hall for a six-year term and Megan Heilbrun for a two-year term.
Saltsburg Council President P.J. Hruska is unopposed for the Republican nod for one of three four-year council seats, while incumbent Lorrie Johnson is unopposed for the Democratic nod for one of those council seats.
In Washington Township, Democrat Randy E. Blystone is unopposed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In East Wheatfield Township, Republican Jerry Lych is unopposed for a six-year term as supervisor.
In West Wheatfield Township, Republican Shawn M. Baird and Democrat Francis Lichtenfels Jr. seek their respective party nods for a six-year term as supervisor.
In Young Township, no one is running for auditor, but eight candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for two seats on the board of supervisors.
Republicans Jason Toldi, James Allen Ferrington Jr. and Bob Sosnick and Democrats David Galinac and Donald Baker seek their party’s nods for a six-year term as supervisor, while Toldi and fellow Republicans Missy Johnson and Joseph Morgan Dunmire and Baker and fellow Democrat Ronald E. McClure each seek party nods for a four-year term as supervisor.