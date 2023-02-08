United-Way-Logo.jpg
A five-month campaign aimed at “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures” will be capped by the United Way of Indiana County with a “Community Campaign Celebration Breakfast and Awards Reveal” on Feb. 17 at Indiana Area Junior High School, 245 N. Fifth St., White Township.

Registration is set for 7 a.m., with the event starting at 7:30 a.m.