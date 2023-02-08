A five-month campaign aimed at “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures” will be capped by the United Way of Indiana County with a “Community Campaign Celebration Breakfast and Awards Reveal” on Feb. 17 at Indiana Area Junior High School, 245 N. Fifth St., White Township.
Registration is set for 7 a.m., with the event starting at 7:30 a.m.
Organizers said the celebration is a time where we can all come together, united, and reflect on the accomplishments that have resulted from so many people working hard to strengthen their community over the past several months.
They said the event will take time to reflect and recognize the partnerships that had a major role in the success of the campaign and the work of the United Way, and celebrate ways that bridges have been built to brighter futures in Indiana County.
The campaign began in September with rugby players starting the ball rolling toward a $622,222.22 goal.
It was a goal actually smaller than that for the 90th anniversary campaign a year earlier, that sought $654,321.90, but wound up with nearly $7,000 more, or $661,030.90, on Feb. 17, 2022.
“Forty-five percent of the county have challenges in meeting the basic necessities such as food, water, shelter, et cetera,” said Chris Adams, a small business executive at First Commonwealth Bank, who with Amanda Hilliard co-chaired the effort.
Hilliard, who serves in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, and Adams said in September that building the bridges that create and connect a network of communities, schools, leaders and donors from all areas of Indiana County can help work together to fulfill the needs of their neighbors now and in the future.
Thursday is the deadline for replies and for purchasing tickets, at $20 per person, $10 for educational representatives and $5 for students.
Those not able to attend can join the United Way for a virtual presentation on its Facebook page during the Feb. 17 event.
Those with questions or needing assistance with reservations should call (724) 463-0277.