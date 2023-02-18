Friday’s breakfast celebration of United Way of Indiana County’s Building Bridges to Brighter Futures campaign had more than the usual feel of a changing of the guard.
At Indiana Area Junior High School, UWIC announced that it had topped its 2022-23 campaign goal by more than $83,000.
Members of the families of co-chairs Chris Adams, a small business executive at First Commonwealth Bank, and Amanda Hilliard, who serves in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, displayed the final total of $705,614.57, much the same way that rugby players displayed the $622,222.22 goal when the campaign was kicked off on Sept. 15, 2022, in the Memorial Field House at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The goal was smaller than the $654,321.90 goal for the 2021-22 campaign, marking the 90th anniversary of the United Way of Indiana County, but the amount raised was more than the $661,030.90 raised in the campaign that ended on Feb. 17, 2022.
However, the more than 200 gathered in the Indiana Area Junior High School gymnasium Friday morning also were celebrating the tenures of two departing officials.
UWIC Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson is retiring, effective at the end of the current United Way campaign, and Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich, a member of the UWIC board, is leaving IASD this spring to take the superintendent’s job at Windber Area.
“Because of Mike’s passion for helping kids overcome barriers and be successful both in and out of school, he has been our key community champion and spokesperson for the (Communities That Care Prevention) Coalition,” Lockard-Clawson said.
“Over the past year, an impressive number of stakeholders stepped up to learn about the Communities That Care model for prevention, actively contribute to the research and analysis of our local data, and offer resources to ensure solid outcomes and success of the coalition,” Vuckovich said.
Stakeholders came from a variety of ranks.
United Way campaign sponsors included “community leaders” at The Indiana Gazette, Colonial Motors, Colonial Toyota, Mark Arbuckle Nissan, Creps United Publications, First Commonwealth Bank, Government & Civil Employee services or GCES (which helped provide the Facebook Live telecast of Friday’s event, still available on the UWIC Facebook page), The Reschini Group, Rosebud Mining, S&T Bank, Robindale Energy and Seward Generation.
There were those ranked as “champions” including Affordable Interiors, Diamond Pharmacy Services, Indiana Regional Medical Center, InFirst Bank, UPMC and UPMC Health System.
And there were other “partners,” including CGN CPA, Dutch Run Mining, Frick-Ketrow Insurance, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Highmark, Howard Hanna Kuzneski & Lockard, Marcus & Mack, Margy Grey State Farm, McNaughton Brothers Inc., Musser Forests Inc., Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen, Superior Yardscapes and Wood Chevrolet.
Long lists of sponsors also were cited for their roles in the Sept. 15, 2022, kickoff event, the Pancake & Sausage Day, Turkeython, YinzUnited, Luigi’s Days and Souper Bowl.
“Over the past year, with money from our campaign donations, federal EFSP (Emergency Food and Shelter Program) funds, and our grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, we invested over $630,000 in 41 programs,” Lockard-Clawson said, “as advised through the work of around 65 community volunteers who serve on our allocation’s teams, the EFSP Advisory Board, the Summer Grants Committee, and the (UWIC) Board of Directors.”
Lockard-Clawson added that, along with advised investments in local programs, the United Way supports 137 other non-profit organizations as designated by donors.
“Last year, 13,658 people from across the county benefited from services and projects that were funded by the United Way,” said UWIC Board President Mike Drew.
Vuckovich also was involved in another initiative, the Train the Trainer program, meant to equip school districts across Indiana County with implementing an evidence-based social-emotional learning curriculum known as PATHS, or Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies for grades K-5.
“The curriculum provides teachers with systematic, developmentally appropriate lessons, materials and instructions for teaching their students emotional literacy, self-control, social competence, positive peer relations, and interpersonal problem-solving skills,” the IASD superintendent said.
Over the past year, Indiana Area and United school districts participated in Train the Trainer, with eventual plans to train staff in Marion Center Area, Homer-Center and Penns Manor Area districts.
“With five out of the seven (Indiana County) school districts using the same social emotional learning program with their elementary students,” Vuckovich said, “the United Way is helping to build county-wide cohesion among school districts to support our youth to be positive and successful in school, regardless of which school district they may move to.”
Lockard-Clawson is stepping away from the executive director’s position, but Drew said she isn’t leaving the United Way.
“Her role is just changing as she still has the desire to be involved in the great work that she has helped drive forward,” the UWIC board president said.
Adams and Hilliard also recognized five businesses, First Commonwealth Bank, the Gazette, IRMC, S&T Bank and The Reschini Group, whose combined contributions total $20,000 or more, and “who consistently go above and beyond in their spirit of philanthropy by not only making a significant financial contribution to the United Way through sponsorship and donor support, but who also actively engage their employees with a very strong workplace campaign and endorse volunteerism by their employees in the community.”
The 2022-23 co-chairs honored Vuckovich with a “Leading The Way Award,” and the superintendent joined Adams and Hilliard in honoring the IAJHS STUCO or Student Council with a “Great Things Award.”
Toward the end of the celebration, Jimmy Rickard and Joyce Sharman were introduced as co-chairs for the 2023-24 United Way Campaign.
Their first official public act was to spin the drum holding tickets for a grand prize being awarded Friday.
They then closed the event with a long list of thanks, including the junior high school for its support, GCES for the Facebook Live stream, Renda Broadcasting and the Gazette for providing coverage, Jamie Empfield for her photography of the event, Flower and Balloon Gallery for decorations and Crooked Creek Creations for handling the awards presented Friday.