At a breakfast celebration Friday morning at Indiana Area Junior High School, United Way of Indiana County announced that it had topped its 2022-23 campaign goal by more than $83,000.
College and high school rugby players gathered on Sept. 15 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Memorial Field House to display the $622,222.22 goal.
Members of the families of co-chairs Chris Adams, a small business executive at First Commonwealth Bank, and Amanda Hilliard, who serves in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, displayed the final total of $705,614.57.
The goal was smaller than the $654,321.90 goal for the 2021-22 campaign, marking the 90th anniversary of the United Way of Indiana County, but the amount raised was more than the $661,030.90 raised in the campaign that ended on Feb. 17, 2022.
"Over the past year, with money from our campaign donations, federal EFSP (Emergency Food and Shelter Program) funds and our grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, we invested over $630,000 in 41 programs," retiring UWIC Executive Director Jane Lockard-Clawson said.
"Last year, 13,658 people from across the county benefitted from services and projects that were funded by the United Way," said UWIC Board President Mike Drew.
Some 200 were in attendance in the IAJHS gymnasium, while others could watch the celebration as recorded by Facebook Live on UWIC's page on that social medium.
