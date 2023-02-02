In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, which took place this week, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is reminding customers that many assistance programs are available to help with energy bills and paying down past-due balances.
“Ensuring that customers stay safe and warm in their homes is essential,” said Deborah Davis, Columbia Gas Universal Services Manager. “Terminating service is always a last resort for Columbia Gas. We urge customers who may find themselves falling behind on their energy bills to contact us to explore the wide array of programs that can be utilized to keep customers connected.”
Among the programs available to help customers in need are:
• An expanded number of flexible payment plans to residential and commercial customers to help spread the balance due on their natural gas bills across multiple months. More information can be found by searching for “payment plans” on the www.columbiagaspa.com website.
• The Columbia Gas Hardship Fund, administered by the Dollar Energy Fund, provides grants up to $500 per year to low-income residential customers to pay off past-due bills or restore service. This program is available if customers have exhausted all other available assistance programs.
• The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Columbia Gas serves as a link to federal energy assistance funds which provide help with residential heating costs. These energy grants do not have to be repaid by the customer. Enrollment guidelines are based on household size and income.
• Crisis Emergency Energy Assistance, a component of LIHEAP that provides funds for customers in emergency situations and who are in danger of losing their heat.
• The Customer Assistance Program, offering affordable payment plans for residential customers with low incomes and long-term bill payment difficulties, including reduced monthly payments for current bills for income-eligible customers, as well as debt forgiveness for prior balances.
• Customer Assistance, Referral & Evaluation Services or CARES, helping customers who have a true inability to pay their utility bills and are facing additional challenges.
• The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, created as a result of the American Rescue Plan of 2021 to assist homeowners with mortgage and housing-related expenses. More details can be found on the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund www.pahaf.org website.
• The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to helping rental households with paying rent and past-due balances, ERAP can also help with paying utility and home energy costs and arrears. Income limits vary by county. For more details, visit Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services ERAP page at www.dhs.pa.gov/ERAP.
More information on billing options and payment assistance also can be found at the www.columbiagaspa.com website or by calling 1 (800) 537-7431.