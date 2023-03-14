The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 is alerting motorists that a traffic detour will begin for the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County starting April 1.
Margaret Road (state Route 2005) will be closed between U.S. Route 422 to Sunken Valley Road to relocate the remaining utilities, install drainage and to construct the pier for the new bridge.
The detour will be in place through the end of June.
To detour, motorists should use U.S. Route 422, state Route 210, state Route 85, and state Route 2005 (Margaret Road).
The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning.
The project incorporates two new structures consisting of a two-span steel girder bridge and a concrete box culvert.
The two-span bridge is over Cherry Run and spans State Route 2005, locally known as Margaret Road.
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Contractor Plum Contracting Inc. of Pittsburgh will be completing this $25 million project with a projected completion date of June 2025.
The project was funded through the Surface Transportation Program, which provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.
Dennis Phillips is associate editor of the Leader TImes, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.