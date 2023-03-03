In the days preceding Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget address to the General Assembly, the governor is lining up an agenda, and various parties are suggesting items for that agenda.
In Pittsburgh this week, the governor said he would call for a significant down payment in innovation and economic development in that budget address Tuesday.
His stops there included Astrobotic Technology, an aerospace and robotics company making Pennsylvania’s first spacecraft that is scheduled to begin its journey to the moon in May.
It also included an appearance before the annual meeting of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, which brings together public and private sector leaders the 10-county region around Pittsburgh, including Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, to advance a shared regional vision for the future.
There, Shapiro promised to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s role as an energy leader, reiterating some points he’s made before, including on two campaign trips to Indiana.
“I see energy as critically important to the future of our economy, to job creation here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “Our Department of Environmental Protection, under the leadership of acting Secretary Rich Negrin, will support responsible economic development while protecting our environment and Pennsylvanians’ right to clean air and pure water.”
The governor said he did not view that as a choice of either/or, but of both/and.
“It’s a false choice that has historically limited our potential, our potential to create jobs and economic opportunity, and healthy safe communities at the same time,” Shapiro said. “That will change in my administration, starting with my first budget address on Tuesday, you will see real investment in these priorities.”
The governor’s office said his budget proposal will include a 50 percent increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, and a 25 percent increase in funding for computer science and STEM education through Pennsylvania’s PA Smart Program.
The aim of the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program is to leverage the science and engineering talent and discovery capacity of all Keystone State institutions of higher education to help ensure that Pennsylvania remains a national and international leader in manufacturing and achieves the full economic potential for good well-paying manufacturing jobs.
PA Smart was created under the administration of Shapiro’s predecessor Gov. Tom Wolf, to help students and workers prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow, with resources on education and training opportunities, apprenticeships, and STEM careers, highlighting a variety of career options with family-sustaining wages, including careers that don’t require a four-year college degree.
“We can grow our economy, and we can treat workers fairly,” Shapiro told the Allegheny Conference. “We can create jobs and make sure they are good-paying jobs, right here in western Pennsylvania. We can build a building, and we can build it with highly skilled union labor, and get it done on time and on budget.”
He also is hoping for a bipartisan consensus, but some issues likely won’t get such a consensus.
Elsewhere, on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, which stresses a vision of “a system of taxation that is fair and progressive,” said “the state needs ... to finally institute a severance tax on natural gas fracking.”
It said it is time to reconsider such a tax, “now that the Republican leadership roadblock to a severance tax in the House is gone,” and proposes a 5 percent tax, on top of the existing impact fee.
In an 11-page paper PBPC issued Thursday, the center said, “despite a $13 billion surplus — including $5 billion and the Rainy Day Fund as well as a projected $8 billion surplus in the General Fund budget this year — the state of Pennsylvania would start running operating deficits in the next fiscal year, just to carry out the work it does this year.”
Additionally, the center said, pointing to the recent Commonwealth Court ruling that the way Pennsylvania funds public schools is unconstitutional, the center said expected deficits “don’t include the funds needed to meet the moral, and now constitutional, requirement to fully and fairly fund K-12 education, let alone to meet the state’s other needs.”
Depending on the price of natural gas, PBPC said, a severance tax would raise between $400 million and $1.5 billion per year. The center also said funds raised from the impact fee have fluctuated between $146 million and $275 million per year, while gas production has increased seven-fold since 2011.
“We have been ready to pass a modest severance tax since 2015 or 2016,” PBPC Director Marc Stier said. His center said it appeared the votes were there for such a tax in those years, even though the GOP held House majorities in every session since 2011.
During that time, PBPC said, a severance tax would have brought in more than $1.9 million, with $680,917 of that amount happening in 2021 alone.
“We do not want to put anyone out of business,” said Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne County, a past Democratic chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee who joined PBPC for an online conference call Thursday. “I am looking for fairness. I am looking for balance.”
Stier also said two-thirds of Pennsylvania gas companies avoid corporate tax payments by structuring drilling operations as pass-through entities subject only to the 3.07 percent personal income tax rate, while the rest can lower their Pennsylvania taxable income by using federal tax loopholes.
“As long as gas drilling occurs within our state, companies should be adequately taxed,” the PBPC paper concludes. “It’s time for Pennsylvania to make the right choice and enact a real severance tax.”
A severance tax could pass a state House where Democrats hold 102 of 203 seats, but then it has to go to a state Senate where Republicans hold 28 of 50 seats.
“A severance tax is unwarranted and would cause further detrimental effects on energy prices,” state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Thursday. “At a time when working families are struggling to make ends meet and are faced with extraordinarily high energy bills, we must look for ways to keep more money in their wallets. The price of energy directly impacts all aspects of our lives and our economy. It is crucial we expand all sources of energy used in our commonwealth, in order to bring costs down.”