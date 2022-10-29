This week, organizers said it was their honor to present a check for $4,100 to Veterans Parsonage House of Indiana from the Saltsburg American Legion Post 57.
Organizer J.T. Yard said those were the proceeds from a second annual Indiana County Homeless Vets golf outing held Aug. 20 at the Apollo Elks Country Club off Route 56 in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County.
“We had incredible sponsor support from our local area and the golfing outing was well attended,” Yard said.
“Our American Legion Post #57 is proud to honor such a worthy organization.”