Tim Vislosky, a lifelong resident of White Township, is seeking the Republican nomination for White Township supervisor.
He and his wife Sherry (Woodrow) are the proud parents of two sons, Tyler (wife Nicole, daughter Hannah) and Noah (fiancee Robyn Nicewonger).
After 36 years as a dedicated White Township employee, he retired in 2022.
He served under the leadership of Ford Buterbaugh, Larry Garner, Milt Lady and the present township manager, Chris Anderson. Tim wants to continue to assist in achieving their goals of making White Township a great place to live.
Tim has gained the knowledge and first-hand experience of the daily operations and what White Township needs and deserves over those 36 years of employment. Meeting and talking with the residents of White Township, Tim knows their concerns.
“I’m here to serve the residents of White Township with common sense leadership and to do what’s right and honest,” he stated. “I will work hard for the citizens of White Township.”
