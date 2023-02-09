WINDBER — Windber Area School District’s board of directors announced Thursday night that Michael J. Vuckovich, superintendent of Indiana Area schools since April 2018, was chosen for a five-year contract to administer the Windber Area system.
“I have been blessed with a family that is grateful for the opportunity I have had over the past five years to serve as your Superintendent, but they also need me to be present in their lives,” Vuckovich wrote in his letter of resignation.
“Mr. Vuckovich brings a wealth of education, knowledge, experience, and leadership to the Windber Area School District,” that district’s school board posted on the district’s website Thursday night. “Mr. Vuckovich had an agreement through 2028 by Indiana, but he decided to move to his hometown district here in Windber.”
Vuckovich formerly was acting superintendent in the Greater Johnstown School District for two years and has held various positions, starting as a social studies teacher at Johnstown. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, a post he maintained during his tenure in Indiana.
“We thank Mike for his extraordinary service to our district,” Indiana Area school directors said late Thursday. “We wish him and the Windber school community the very best in their journey together.”
Meanwhile, Indiana Area Director of Education Robert Heinrich, an IASD administrator for the past four years, has been appointed as acting superintendent.
“His knowledge, skills, and prior work experiences, as well as his highly successful working relationship with Mike and the administrative team, have been vital to our accomplishments,” the Indiana Area board said.
Windber Area, in suburban Johnstown, includes Windber and Paint boroughs and Paint and Ogle townships in Somerset County, and Scalp Level Borough in Cambria County.
Windber Area officials said Vuckovich was chosen after a comprehensive search that included collecting data from six different stakeholder groups and an extensive research and interview process. He will receive $135,000 a year.
“Mike Vuckovich (and) his wife Angela (Costantino) Vuckovich reside in the Windber community, and their four children attend school in the Windber Area School District,” according to the statement issued by the suburban Johnstown district.
The Indiana Area school directors took note of that, too, saying, “as a board, we believe family comes first,” and that Vuckovich would be able to spend more time with his children in his new role in Windber Area.
“We respect him and his decision,” the IASD board said.
“I would like to personally thank the IASD Board of Directors for their amazing leadership during my tenure,” Vuckovich wrote. “They are truly a remarkable team who continuously places the best interest of students first. The Board has been and will continue to be incredibly supportive of the administration and staff in efforts to make Indiana a better place. They are truly remarkable leaders. Leadership is about providing direction, guidance, and support to help others grow, learn and succeed. It is also about making sure everyone is primed to do their best work, and then setting the team up to achieve greatness and serve others. The IASD Board has done exactly that during my five years in Indiana.”
The Indiana Area School District board of directors hailed Vuckovich for accomplishing “many positive things for our community, not the least of which is his confident and highly competent leadership during the darkest days of the pandemic, his rapid response to the fire at Eisenhower School and his guidance throughout the rebuilding process.”
Windber Area officials observed that “Mike and his family are involved in a number of local and community groups and organizations” in their area.
Vuckovich also was involved outside district schools in the Indiana Area community, which includes Indiana and Shelocta boroughs, and White and Armstrong townships.
He served on the board of the United Way of Indiana County, and had a lead role in establishment of Indiana County’s Communities That Care Prevention Coalition.
“I am grateful for all of you helping to continue to move our community forward,” Vuckovich said at an orientation meeting in September. “The goal is to provide hope and opportunity to our county. This can be done to further strengthen the connections between our families and the incredible service providers in our region.”
Vuckovich was among the presenters at the first coalition meeting on June 3, 2022, in the Ohio Room of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Hadley Union Building.
Vuckovich was the 2022 recipient of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators Award for Leadership in Public Education. He also received the 2022 Education Policy Fellowship Program Exceptional Leadership Award. He was recognized in 2021 as one of 24 “superintendents to watch” from across the country by the National School Public Relations Association.
Heinrich was hired as IASD director of education in 2019, after working for more than 10 years as the academic academies principal at Greater Johnstown High School.
He left Greater Johnstown at the same time that Vuckovich was named to succeed Dale Kirsch as Indiana Area’s superintendent, and served for a year as principal of Hollidaysburg Area Junior High School in Blair County before coming to Indiana.