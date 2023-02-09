WINDBER -- Windber Area School District's board of directors announced Thursday night that Michael J . Vuckovich, superintendent of Indiana Area schools since April 2018, was chosen for a five-year contract to administer the Windber Area system.
Windber Area, in suburban Johnstown, includes Windber and Paint boroughs and Paint and Ogle townships in Somerset County, and Scalp Level Borough in Cambria County.
Windber Area officials said Vuckovich was chosen after a comprehensive search that included collecting data from six different stakeholder groups and an extensive research and interview process. He will earn $135,000 a year.
Vuckovich formerly was acting superintendent in the Greater Johnstown School District for two years and has held various positions, starting as a social studies teacher at Johnstown. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
In a statement issued shortly after the Windber Area school board's decision was announced, IASD officials said "it is with deep regret that the directors of the Indiana Area School District announce that our superintendent, Mike Vuckovich, has accepted the position of superintendent of the Windber Area School District."
The IASD board hailed Vuckovich for accomplishing "many positive things for our community, not the least of which is his confident and highly competent leadership during the darkest days of the pandemic, his rapid response to the fire at Eisenhower School and his guidance throughout the rebuilding process."
The Indiana Area board thanked Vuckovich "for his extraordinary service" and said it wished him and the Windber school community the very best in their journey together.
